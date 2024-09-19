Red Dead Redemption 2 player confronts startling black wall glitch during routine hunting trip

A player of Red Dead Redemption 2 has reported an unsettling glitch while hunting in the game. The player faced a massive black wall rapidly advancing through the forest, causing significant alarm. Since its release six years ago, Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold over 65 million copies globally. The game captivates players with its expansive Wild West setting, featuring rugged mountains, glistening lakes, and dense forests.

Ongoing Surprises in the Game

Despite its launch in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to offer new surprises, including hidden side quests and unexpected gameplay moments. These elements sometimes expose players to the game's more unusual glitches. Reddit user Gekkuri recently highlighted one such anomaly, encountering a disturbing black wall while engaged in a routine hunting expedition.

The glitch involved a large black wall that appeared to spread uncontrollably across the forest floor, eventually enveloping trees and other elements within the game. This created a disorienting and frightening experience for the player. While the exact cause of the glitch remains unclear, it is speculated that it may be related to rendering issues, particularly for PC players.

GTA Community Reactions and Speculations

In a Reddit discussion about the glitch, one commenter compared the experience to scenes from Death Stranding, noting similarities with the game's black, viscous substances and hostile entities. Another user expressed surprise that Arthur Morgan's journal did not feature an entry about this bizarre event.

The game's community has speculated about the possibility of a third instalment in the Red Dead Redemption series. Although no official announcement has been made, rumours have circulated suggesting that development for Red Dead Redemption 3 might be underway. In the meantime, players continue to explore Red Dead Redemption 2's vast world, encountering and sharing their experiences with its various glitches and anomalies.