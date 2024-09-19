 Red Dead Redemption 2 player confronts startling black wall glitch during routine hunting trip | Gaming News
Red Dead Redemption 2 player confronts startling black wall glitch during routine hunting trip

A Red Dead Redemption 2 player recently encountered a disturbing glitch involving a massive black wall during a hunting session.

Sep 19 2024
Red Dead Redemption 2: 7 most challenging and toughest achievements to unlock
Red Dead Redemption 2 player confronts startling black wall glitch during routine hunting trip
1/7 The difficulty of achievements in Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) stands out when compared to its predecessor. The single-player challenges in RDR2 are notably tougher, spanning longer gameplay and more collectibles. In contrast, while Red Dead Redemption had harder multiplayer achievements, RDR2's single-player content is significantly more demanding than other Rockstar titles like GTA5, Bully, and LA Noire. (Rockstar Games)
2/7 Zoologist and Skin Deep Achievements: The Zoologist and Skin Deep achievements in Red Dead Redemption 2 stand out for their difficulty. The challenge stems from the random spawning of animals, which can make finding specific creatures like the Western Bull Moose particularly frustrating. Despite using guides to locate them, players often find themselves repeatedly trying different locations and reloading saves to achieve their goal, leading to a time-consuming process. (Rockstar Games)
3/7 The Gold Rush Challenge: Achieving gold medals in Red Dead Redemption 2 is a daunting task. Unlike previous Rockstar games where gold medals could be earned through a mix of story and side missions, Red Dead 2 requires players to complete all objectives in a single run for story missions. This necessity makes earning the 70 gold medals significantly more challenging, as players must excel in various aspects of gameplay to meet all requirements. (Rockstar Games)
4/7 The Errand Boy Achievement: The Errand Boy achievement involves completing item requests from camp members. However, these requests do not always trigger automatically, requiring players to frequently interact with characters to receive them. To secure this achievement, players need to complete at least four requests before Chapter 4's end. After completing the game, a request from Uncle becomes available, marking a final opportunity to achieve this goal. (Rockstar Games)
5/7 Best In The West Achievement: Securing 100 percent completion in Red Dead Redemption 2 is notably challenging due to the sheer volume of tasks required. The game demands extensive hunting, collecting, and challenge completion, with some tasks proving especially time-consuming. Among these, players must finish 90 distinct challenges, including winning multiple games of Dominoes, catching every fish type, and locating a particularly elusive 19-pound fish. (Rockstar Games)
6/7 Friends With Benefits Achievement: The Friends With Benefits achievement involves participating in specific camp activities during Chapters 2, 3, and 4. This achievement is easy to miss if players are unaware of it. To avoid missing out, players should regularly check the map for available camp activities and ensure they complete the necessary tasks in each chapter to achieve this goal. (Rockstar Games)
7/7 Artificial Intelligence Achievement: In Red Dead Redemption 2, The Artificial Intelligence achievement requires completing a quest related to Marko Dragic. After the initial quest, players must visit Dragic’s building in the northeastern part of the map without any quest marker to guide them. The absence of a marker can confuse players, making it essential to revisit the location to trigger the achievement once inside Dragic's building. (Rockstar Games)
Red Dead Redemption 2 player confronts startling black wall glitch during routine hunting trip
A Red Dead Redemption 2 player faced a frightening glitch involving a black wall while hunting. (Rockstar Games)

A player of Red Dead Redemption 2 has reported an unsettling glitch while hunting in the game. The player faced a massive black wall rapidly advancing through the forest, causing significant alarm. Since its release six years ago, Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold over 65 million copies globally. The game captivates players with its expansive Wild West setting, featuring rugged mountains, glistening lakes, and dense forests.

Ongoing Surprises in the Game

Despite its launch in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to offer new surprises, including hidden side quests and unexpected gameplay moments. These elements sometimes expose players to the game's more unusual glitches. Reddit user Gekkuri recently highlighted one such anomaly, encountering a disturbing black wall while engaged in a routine hunting expedition.

Also read: GTA 6 release still set for fall 2025? Here's what Take-Two Interactive report says

The glitch involved a large black wall that appeared to spread uncontrollably across the forest floor, eventually enveloping trees and other elements within the game. This created a disorienting and frightening experience for the player. While the exact cause of the glitch remains unclear, it is speculated that it may be related to rendering issues, particularly for PC players.

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2 images allegedly leaked: Magnetic Joy-Cons, 8-inch display coming?

GTA Community Reactions and Speculations

In a Reddit discussion about the glitch, one commenter compared the experience to scenes from Death Stranding, noting similarities with the game's black, viscous substances and hostile entities. Another user expressed surprise that Arthur Morgan's journal did not feature an entry about this bizarre event.

Also read: PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert

The game's community has speculated about the possibility of a third instalment in the Red Dead Redemption series. Although no official announcement has been made, rumours have circulated suggesting that development for Red Dead Redemption 3 might be underway. In the meantime, players continue to explore Red Dead Redemption 2's vast world, encountering and sharing their experiences with its various glitches and anomalies.

