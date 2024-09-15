Red Dead Redemption 2 player discovers hidden Arthur Susan scene after 1,400 hours of gameplay
A Red Dead Redemption 2 player discovered a rare interaction between Arthur Morgan and Susan Grimshaw after spending over 1,400 hours in the game.
A dedicated Red Dead Redemption 2 player has discovered a new interaction between Arthur Morgan and fellow gang member Susan Grimshaw after spending over 1,400 hours in the game. This revelation surprised many experienced players, as it appears to be a rare occurrence.
The extensive detail in Red Dead Redemption 2 has kept players exploring for years, with new discoveries continuing to emerge. Rockstar's approach to detail has left much to uncover, even after long hours of play. The game remains a favourite for those who enjoy uncovering hidden elements, and this recent finding highlights the lasting appeal.
Shared Experience and Interaction Details
A Reddit user, SaltyExcalUser, shared this encounter online, sparking discussion among the gaming community. The interaction occurs when Arthur returns to camp covered in mud, prompting Susan Grimshaw to confront him. She tells Arthur to clean himself, referring to his dirty appearance as a health risk for the group. This interaction then triggers a cutscene where Susan slaps Arthur and forces him to wash off the mud. According to the player, despite logging over 1,400 hours in the game, this was the first time they witnessed this scene. Other seasoned players echoed the sentiment, expressing their own surprise at this previously unseen event.
One player noted that this interaction often follows a large fight in the town of Valentine, where Arthur tends to get muddy. This suggests that the scene is tied to specific in-game conditions, which could explain why many players may have missed it.
Future of the Series
Though a new Red Dead Redemption game is not expected anytime soon, Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to provide fresh content for players. Recent speculation suggests the original Red Dead Redemption could make its way to PC soon, giving fans something to look forward to while Rockstar focuses on other projects, including the development of GTA 6.
