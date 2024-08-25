Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years

A Red Dead Redemption 2 player has uncovered a previously unknown detail about Micah, the game's main antagonist, even after nearly six years since its release. Despite the game's 2018 debut, fans continue to explore its vast open world, revealing hidden features and Easter eggs that showcase the game's intricate design.

The latest discovery involves an Easter egg related to Micah, a character whose betrayal and ultimate death at the hands of his former gang members marked the end of the story. While Micah's demise occurs before the credits roll, a keen-eyed player found a newspaper article titled "Micah Bell Killed" within the game. This in-game article provides an in-depth account of Micah's notorious actions and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Fans Question the Source

The Easter egg was shared by a player on the r/reddeadredemption subreddit, first spotted by the Gaming Bible, sparking discussions among fans. Some players questioned the realism of the in-game journalists knowing specific details about Micah's end. One user asked how anyone could have stumbled upon Micah's body in such a remote location.

The mystery is partially solved during the game's credits, where two Pinkerton agents are seen discovering Micah's corpse in the mountains. These agents, known for their investigative roles throughout the game, likely gathered the information that later appeared in the fictional newspaper.

Rockstar Games' Attention to Detail

This discovery highlights the meticulous attention to detail that Rockstar Games invested in Red Dead Redemption 2. The inclusion of such a minor yet significant detail underscores the depth of the game's world, where even after years of exploration, players continue to find new secrets.

As fans continue to delve into the game, it remains to be seen what other hidden gems might still be waiting to be discovered. Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to captivate its player base, solidifying its status as a landmark in single-player gaming.