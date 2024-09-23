Red Dead Redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration

Players of Red Dead Redemption 2 recently uncovered a surprising method for fast travel that has been overlooked for years. Despite the game being released nearly six years ago, its active player base continues to discover new features and hidden details, showing the lasting popularity of the Rockstar Games title.

A recent post on the r/xboxone subreddit sparked discussions among fans when a user asked for the best tips for the game. The thread quickly gained attention, with hundreds of responses. One tip, in particular, grabbed the attention of many players, revealing a different approach to fast travel that some had never considered.

Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Traditional Fast Travel Methods

Typically, Red Dead Redemption 2 offers fast travel through trains, stagecoaches, and a map upgrade available at Arthur's camp. After unlocking these features early in the game, players can move between locations with ease. However, a lesser-known method offers a more immersive experience.

A Reddit user pointed out that players could set a waypoint to a destination, switch to cinematic mode, and have their horse automatically guide them to the marked location, as reported by the Gaming Bible. While this method doesn't speed up travel time, it allows for a more scenic journey through the game's environment. This approach mimics a natural travel experience, offering players the chance to appreciate the detailed landscape and, for some, a moment to step away from actively controlling their character.

Positive Community Feedback

The response from the community was immediate, with players expressing excitement about this newly discovered method. Comments included gratitude for the tip and comparisons to similar features in other open-world games, such as the ability to have a horse follow roads automatically in the Assassin's Creed series. Many shared their enthusiasm for trying the cinematic travel option, with some suggesting it would enhance their experience of the game.

The discovery of this technique highlights how even years after release, Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to surprise and engage its players. As fans keep exploring, more hidden gems may continue to emerge in this vast open-world adventure.