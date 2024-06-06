Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements: Minimum and recommended specs for optimal gaming experience

Red Dead Redemption 2, though released on PC over four years ago, remains a demanding game in terms of graphics and performance. Whether you are new to the game in 2024 or revisiting it, understanding the necessary PC specifications is crucial.

In the gaming industry, few titles can rival the visual depiction of the Old West as presented in Red Dead Redemption 2. Its landscapes, detailed towns, and expansive plains require substantial computing power to be experienced fully.

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Outlined below are the necessary PC requirements for Red Dead Redemption 2.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Requirements

There are two sets of PC specifications for Red Dead Redemption 2: minimum and recommended. The minimum specifications are outdated and may not allow smooth gameplay or high resolution. To enhance your gaming experience across the Old West, adhering to the recommended specifications is advisable.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Minimum PC Specifications

OS: Windows 10 – April 2018 Update (v1803)

Processor: Intel Core i52500K / AMD FX6300

Memory: 8GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

HDD Space: 150GB

Sound Card: DirectXcompatible

Also read: Red Dead Redemption PC: Know how to play the popular game on Xbox One and Windows 10

Red Dead Redemption 2 Recommended PC Specifications

OS: Windows 10 – April 2018 Update (v1803) Processor: Intel Core i74770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Memory: 12GB Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB HDD Space: 150GB Sound Card: DirectXcompatible

A notable aspect of the recommended requirements is the 12GB of RAM. While initially unusual, it remains an important factor. Although 8GB of RAM may suffice, upgrading to 16GB can provide a more optimal experience.

Also read: GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there's some hope

Regarding the other hardware, the recommended CPUs and GPUs are older models by 2024 standards. However, substantial storage - at least 150 GB - is still necessary. Running Red Dead Redemption 2 on a solid state drive (SSD) is suggested to reduce loading times, as using a regular hard drive can significantly increase them.

Understanding these requirements will help you prepare your PC to deliver the best possible experience while exploring the immersive world of Red Dead Redemption 2.