 Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval’ game | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval’ game

Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval’ game

Rockstar Games's new game leak, "Project Medieval," has stirred debate among Red Dead Redemption fans who are eager for news on a potential third instalment in the series.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 06 2024, 11:32 IST
Icon
GTA 5 tips & tricks: 5 ways you can thrive in Los Santos
Red Dead Redemption 3
1/5 Exploring Beyond the Main Storyline: Take your time to delve into the vast world of GTA 5 beyond the main narrative. From shopping and arcade games to honing your skills at the shooting range or participating in races across Los Santos, there's a plethora of distractions waiting to be explored. (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Embracing Side Quests: Don't overlook the richness of GTA 5's side quests. These offer unique experiences, whether it's joining a cult, fending off an alien invasion, aiding a wedding procession, dealing with cannibals, or even enrolling in flight school. Each side quest adds depth to the game's universe. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Utilizing Stock Market Opportunities: Engage with the in-game stock market to bolster your finances. By strategically buying and selling stocks, particularly before assassination missions, players can reap significant profits or mitigate potential losses. Assessing risks and returns is key to making informed investment decisions. (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Thorough Map Exploration: Beyond its sheer size, GTA 5's map is brimming with activities, hidden locations, and interactive elements. Take the time to explore Los Santos and its surroundings to uncover intriguing Easter eggs, such as UFO sightings, frozen aliens, unique landmarks, and nods to iconic films like "No Country for Old Men" and "Back to the Future." (unsplash)
Red Dead Redemption 3
5/5 To fully enjoy GTA 5, players must have a lot of cash. While doing missions, side quests and heists can earn you a fair amount, it is up to them to learn how to manage it properly. One of the easiest ways to lose cash is to make the wrong purchases, especially when it comes to vehicles. Now we know that GTA 5 has several vehicles that can entice players into owning them - like the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento-based Pegassi Zentorno or the Buggati Veyron-esque Truffade Adder. Instead, players are advised to purchase properties that provide an income, like the Cinema Dopler and Ten Cent Theater, both of which offer decent ROI. (RockstarGames)
Red Dead Redemption 3
icon View all Images
Rockstar Games's potential new game leak, "Project Medieval," divides fans awaiting updates on Red Dead Redemption 3. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games' potential new project, "Project Medieval," has stirred mixed reactions among fans eagerly awaiting news on the Red Dead Redemption series. With Rockstar focusing on the highly anticipated GTA 6, fans of the Red Dead Redemption series feel somewhat sidelined.

Rockstar Games New Project Creates Buzz

The last instalment, Red Dead Redemption 2, debuted almost six years ago, and the absence of updates on a third entry has left fans yearning for more. The recent leak of "Project Medieval," an open-world RPG set in mediaeval times, has added to the division within the community.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹114,900₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: GTA 6 might struggle to achieve 60fps on PS5 Pro: Here's why

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Project Medieval emerged on the r/rockstar subreddit, suggesting a game centred on sword fighting instead of the gunplay familiar to Red Dead fans. One Reddit user expressed curiosity about the new project, anticipating elements like crossbows, maces, and battle axes, along with historical events such as the Crusades, the Black Plague, and torture devices from the era.

Speculations on Red Dead Redemption 3

Despite the excitement surrounding Project Medieval, many fans hoped for Red Dead Redemption 3. Speculation about exploring backstories, such as that of the formidable Dutch Van der Linde, has kept fans' hopes alive. One post on r/reddeadredemption mentioned the desire for a prequel to Red Dead Redemption 2, focusing on a younger Dutch as he forms the gang.

Also read: GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

In parallel, some fans believe Rockstar has subtly hinted at Red Dead Redemption 3 through in-game secrets. An old photograph in Red Dead Redemption 2, depicting younger versions of Dutch, Arthur, and Hosea, has fueled theories of a prequel exploring the gang's early days. However, opinions on this theory are mixed. Some fans are reluctant about playing characters like Dutch or Hosea, citing their lack of redemption arcs, while others advocate for a completely new story with fresh characters, feeling that most narratives within the gang have been exhausted.

Also read: GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?

Rockstar's meticulous release schedule, typically featuring a new game every decade, places GTA 6 as their next major focus. This timeline has contributed to the uncertainty surrounding Red Dead Redemption 3, leaving fans to speculate and debate the future of the beloved series.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Aug, 11:32 IST
Tags:
Trending: gta 6 trailer 2 leak teases san andreas map; major reveal expected on august 4 gta 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors’ gen ai strike - here’s why [explained] gta 5 available for free for limited time: know how to download and explore other offers gta 6: will pc gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release? gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes marvel snap launches deadpool's diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards red dead redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until september 2- details how to play gta 5 on android and ios smartphones: stream with steam link - a step by step guide gta v tips: how to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more 5 best cars in gta 5 story mode for free roam adventures
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval’ game
GTA 6

GTA 6 might struggle to achieve 60fps on PS5 Pro: Here's why
GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers
GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?

GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?
GTA 6 scammers exploit hype with fake beta ads; Experts warn of fraudulent schemes

GTA 6 scammers exploit hype with fake beta ads; Experts warn of fraudulent schemes

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
laptops under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60000

Best Laptop Under 60000: 10 High Performance Meets Affordability
10 best laptops under 45000

10 best laptop under 45000: HP, Dell to Lenovo, check out these high-performers
10 best geysers

10 best geysers: 15 to 25-liter vertical storage water heaters on Amazon - a comprehensive guide

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets