Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval’ game
Rockstar Games's new game leak, "Project Medieval," has stirred debate among Red Dead Redemption fans who are eager for news on a potential third instalment in the series.
Rockstar Games' potential new project, "Project Medieval," has stirred mixed reactions among fans eagerly awaiting news on the Red Dead Redemption series. With Rockstar focusing on the highly anticipated GTA 6, fans of the Red Dead Redemption series feel somewhat sidelined.
Rockstar Games New Project Creates Buzz
The last instalment, Red Dead Redemption 2, debuted almost six years ago, and the absence of updates on a third entry has left fans yearning for more. The recent leak of "Project Medieval," an open-world RPG set in mediaeval times, has added to the division within the community.
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Pure Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Transparent Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Also read: GTA 6 might struggle to achieve 60fps on PS5 Pro: Here's why
Project Medieval emerged on the r/rockstar subreddit, suggesting a game centred on sword fighting instead of the gunplay familiar to Red Dead fans. One Reddit user expressed curiosity about the new project, anticipating elements like crossbows, maces, and battle axes, along with historical events such as the Crusades, the Black Plague, and torture devices from the era.
Speculations on Red Dead Redemption 3
Despite the excitement surrounding Project Medieval, many fans hoped for Red Dead Redemption 3. Speculation about exploring backstories, such as that of the formidable Dutch Van der Linde, has kept fans' hopes alive. One post on r/reddeadredemption mentioned the desire for a prequel to Red Dead Redemption 2, focusing on a younger Dutch as he forms the gang.
Also read: GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers
In parallel, some fans believe Rockstar has subtly hinted at Red Dead Redemption 3 through in-game secrets. An old photograph in Red Dead Redemption 2, depicting younger versions of Dutch, Arthur, and Hosea, has fueled theories of a prequel exploring the gang's early days. However, opinions on this theory are mixed. Some fans are reluctant about playing characters like Dutch or Hosea, citing their lack of redemption arcs, while others advocate for a completely new story with fresh characters, feeling that most narratives within the gang have been exhausted.
Also read: GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?
Rockstar's meticulous release schedule, typically featuring a new game every decade, places GTA 6 as their next major focus. This timeline has contributed to the uncertainty surrounding Red Dead Redemption 3, leaving fans to speculate and debate the future of the beloved series.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71722923767840