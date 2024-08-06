Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval’ game

Rockstar Games' potential new project, "Project Medieval," has stirred mixed reactions among fans eagerly awaiting news on the Red Dead Redemption series. With Rockstar focusing on the highly anticipated GTA 6, fans of the Red Dead Redemption series feel somewhat sidelined.

Rockstar Games New Project Creates Buzz

The last instalment, Red Dead Redemption 2, debuted almost six years ago, and the absence of updates on a third entry has left fans yearning for more. The recent leak of "Project Medieval," an open-world RPG set in mediaeval times, has added to the division within the community.

Project Medieval emerged on the r/rockstar subreddit, suggesting a game centred on sword fighting instead of the gunplay familiar to Red Dead fans. One Reddit user expressed curiosity about the new project, anticipating elements like crossbows, maces, and battle axes, along with historical events such as the Crusades, the Black Plague, and torture devices from the era.

Speculations on Red Dead Redemption 3

Despite the excitement surrounding Project Medieval, many fans hoped for Red Dead Redemption 3. Speculation about exploring backstories, such as that of the formidable Dutch Van der Linde, has kept fans' hopes alive. One post on r/reddeadredemption mentioned the desire for a prequel to Red Dead Redemption 2, focusing on a younger Dutch as he forms the gang.

In parallel, some fans believe Rockstar has subtly hinted at Red Dead Redemption 3 through in-game secrets. An old photograph in Red Dead Redemption 2, depicting younger versions of Dutch, Arthur, and Hosea, has fueled theories of a prequel exploring the gang's early days. However, opinions on this theory are mixed. Some fans are reluctant about playing characters like Dutch or Hosea, citing their lack of redemption arcs, while others advocate for a completely new story with fresh characters, feeling that most narratives within the gang have been exhausted.

Rockstar's meticulous release schedule, typically featuring a new game every decade, places GTA 6 as their next major focus. This timeline has contributed to the uncertainty surrounding Red Dead Redemption 3, leaving fans to speculate and debate the future of the beloved series.