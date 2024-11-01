Red Dead Redemption allegedly runs at over 160 FPS on Snapdragon 8 Elite; Here's what you should know

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset appears to bring notable advancements in graphics performance, reportedly making it capable of emulating Red Dead Redemption on mobile devices at over 160 frames per second (FPS). Reports suggest that the GPU in the Snapdragon 8 Elite is 40% more efficient than that in its predecessor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, enabling this high frame rate performance.

A recent post from @4k_isn on X (via Notebookcheck) showcases a screenshot of Red Dead Redemption running on a device equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, clocking in at 161.7 FPS. The image, sourced from the Chinese video platform BiliBili, does not specify the graphic settings used, though it is likely the game was running at low settings to reach such high frame rates. Speculation suggests the resolution could be set at 720p, which might explain the pixelated look in the snapshot, a result possibly influenced by video compression on BiliBili.

Potential Device and Gaming Performance

While the exact device running the game has not been confirmed, some in the tech community suggest it might be the Realme GT 7 Pro, a smartphone recently showcased with Snapdragon 8 Elite's GPU, the Adreno 840. This device was earlier seen running Assassin's Creed Black Flag at nearly 60 FPS, indicating its potential for high performance in emulating PC games. The Adreno 840 is noted for offering around 40 percent more performance than the Adreno 750 found in Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which can already handle games like Fallout 4 at close to 60 FPS under low settings.

Future of Mobile Gaming

The Snapdragon 8 Elite's enhanced GPU highlights the growing potential for mobile devices to support PC game emulation, provided software compatibility remains robust. As flagship devices with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset emerge, the capabilities seen in these preliminary tests could translate into powerful gaming experiences on the go.