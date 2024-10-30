Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare is now available on PC: Check how to download and system requirements
Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare have launched on PC, allowing players to experience John Marston's journey and the zombie apocalypse with enhanced features and graphics.
Red Dead Redemption and its supernatural expansion, Undead Nightmare, have arrived on PC, marking the first time these two titles are available for the platform. Players can now delve into the world of former outlaw John Marston, navigating the rugged American West and dealing with the eerie chaos of an apocalyptic zombie invasion. This new release offers expanded features and enhanced visuals, catering to PC players and leveraging the power of advanced hardware.
The PC version builds on updates made for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 editions, introducing features like native 4K resolution, up to 144Hz refresh rates, and HDR10 support for vibrant visuals on compatible displays. For those using Ultrawide (21:9) or Super Ultrawide (32:9) monitors, the game now accommodates these formats, enhancing the experience for a broader range of PC setups. Other adjustments include customizable draw distances and improved shadow quality, allowing players to optimise the visual settings according to their hardware capabilities.
Red Dead Redemption PC: Keyboard and Mouse Compatibility
Designed to integrate seamlessly with PC systems, Red Dead Redemption also supports full keyboard and mouse control and includes compatibility with NVIDIA DLSS 3.7, AMD FSR 3.0 upscaling, and NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation, ensuring smoother gameplay and higher visual fidelity. Players who purchase the game from the Rockstar Store, Steam, or the Epic Games Store will experience both Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare within a single package, reliving Marston's journey through lawless lands and his battle against a relentless zombie plague.
Red Dead Redemption and and Undead Nightmare: Story's Iconic Soundtrack
For those interested in the story's iconic soundtrack, the score - composed by Bill Elm and Woody Jackson and produced by David Holmes - is available on Spotify and Apple Music. The haunting music sets the tone for Marston's journey, capturing both the grit of the American frontier and the supernatural horror of the Undead Nightmare storyline.
Red Dead Redemption and and Undead Nightmare PC: System Requirements
Minimum system requirements (720p, 30FPS, Low Settings):
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4670 / AMD FX-9590
- Memory: 8GB
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R7 360
- OS: Windows 10 64-Bit
- Storage: 12GB HDD
Recommended system requirements (1080p, 60FPS, High Settings):
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8500 / AMD Ryzen 5 3500X
- Memory: 8GB
- Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 2070 / AMD RX 5700 XT
- OS: Windows 10 64-Bit
- Storage: 12GB SSD
Ultra system requirements (4K, 60FPS, Ultra Settings):
- Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Memory: 16GB
- Video Card: NVIDIA RTX 3080 / AMD RX 6800 XT
- OS: Windows 10 64-Bit
- Storage: 12GB SDD
