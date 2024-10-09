 Red Dead Redemption to finally hit on PC with new enhancements for cowboy fans- Details | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Red Dead Redemption to finally hit on PC with new enhancements for cowboy fans- Details

Red Dead Redemption to finally hit on PC with new enhancements for cowboy fans- Details

Red Dead Redemption is set to release on PC with enhanced features on October 29, over a year after its original console launch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 09 2024, 11:30 IST
Icon
Red Dead Redemption 2: Halloween DLC brings new missions, rewards, and spooky fun for players
Red Dead Redemption
1/7 Rockstar Games announced the launch of a new Halloween DLC for Red Dead Online. With Halloween approaching, the DLC invites players to explore fresh content, including new missions and events. Fans of Red Dead Redemption 2 can dive into the horror festivities, as the game's online mode transforms to embrace the spooky season. (Rockstar Games )
image caption
2/7 New Bodyguard Missions: As October begins, players can engage in three new Bodyguard Telegram Missions. Players must escort a driver, protect a wealthy resident, and shield a novice hunter from dangers in the wilderness. These missions test skills in both urban and rural settings while rewarding participants with 2X RDO$, Gold, and XP through November 4. (Rockstar Games )
image caption
3/7 All Hallows’ Call to Arms: Players can participate in All Hallows’ Call to Arms and defend settlements from waves of attackers. Using the Night Stalker Mask enhances gameplay during this event. Throughout October, players earn 2X RDO$, Gold, XP, and Ability Card XP, making it a great opportunity for rewards and excitement. (Rockstar Games )
image caption
4/7 Halloween Pass 2 Returns: The Halloween Pass 2 has made a return, offering themed rewards suited for the spooky season. Available for a limited time, this upgrade spans 15 ranks and includes eerie masks and sinister accessories. Players keep all items earned during the pass even after its conclusion, ensuring lasting benefits. (Rockstar Games )
image caption
5/7 Moonshiners Bonuses: October brings bonuses for completing Moonshiner Story Missions and Sales, rewarding players with 2X RDO$, XP, and Role XP until November 4. Players who complete a Moonshiner Sale during this time earn special items, including the black Morales Vest and 30 Repeater Express Ammo after destroying a Revenue Agent Blockade. (Rockstar Games )
image caption
6/7 Weekly and Monthly Rewards: This month offers various rewards for playing Red Dead Online. Players can log in to receive the orange Porter Jacket, with special rewards for Halloween week. Additional rewards include stockings, discounts on Moonshiner Role items, and unique items for reaching certain goals throughout October. (Rockstar Games )
image caption
7/7 Featured Series Highlights: The Featured Series returns with the Fear of the Dark and Dead of Night modes. Players can join these competitions to earn 2X RDO$ and XP, with specific modes highlighted each week. Winning in the Featured Series grants an offer for 50% off any weapon, encouraging players to participate actively. (Rockstar Games )
Red Dead Redemption
icon View all Images
Rockstar Games will release Red Dead Redemption on PC with new updates on October 29. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has announced that the original Red Dead Redemption will launch on PC on October 29, over a year after its puzzling release on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The game, released in 2010, has gained a loyal following due to its compelling narrative and immersive world. Fans had questioned why the game did not appear on PC sooner, but the wait will bring significant enhancements.

Red Dead Redemption: Enhanced Features for PC Players on the Horizon

The upcoming PC version will feature improvements that elevate the gaming experience for players. According to Rockstar, Red Dead Redemption will support native 4K resolution and refresh rates of up to 144Hz on compatible hardware. It will also include monitor support for Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9) displays, ensuring that players can enjoy a wider field of view. Additionally, the game will incorporate HDR10 support and full keyboard and mouse functionality.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹140,999₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

Also read: PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

To further enhance performance, the PC version will support DLSS 3.7 and FSR 3.0 technologies. These advancements aim to provide smoother gameplay and improved visual fidelity, allowing players to engage in the rich environment of the American frontier with greater detail.

The narrative follows John Marston as he seeks to locate the remaining members of the notorious Van der Linde Gang. Set after the events of Red Dead Redemption 2, the game presents a darker, more nuanced storytelling experience compared to other titles in the Rockstar portfolio, such as GTA 5.

Also read: GTA Online Zombie mode to release tomorrow: Get ready for a spooky survival challenge and more

While the PC version of Red Dead Redemption will feature the main game and the American Nightmare expansion, it will not include multiplayer options. Fans of online gameplay may find this disappointing, but the single-player experience promises to deliver a rich, engaging journey.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 3 could finally solve the long running Red Harlow and Uncle fan mystery

Availability on Multiple Platforms

Players will be able to purchase Red Dead Redemption on various platforms, including Steam, the Epic Games Store, and directly from Rockstar Games. As October 29 approaches, anticipation builds for this beloved title's arrival on PC.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Oct, 11:30 IST
Tags:
Trending: gta 5 online to bring limited map expansion feature with zombies next week gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes gta online offering special birthday gift for longtime players: here’s how to claim it gta 6 trailer 2 may release next week: rockstar games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push red dead redemption: 5 things i wish you knew earlier to master the wild west gta 6: 5 new rumours that will get you hyped for the game gta 6 launch inches closer as gta 5 tops european sales charts 11 years after release rockstar games reinstates wrongfully banned gta online accounts after player appeals: report garena free fire max redeem codes for october 7: effective loot management tips garena free fire max diamonds too costly? get them for free with these 3 apps
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 could finally solve the long running Red Harlow and Uncle fan mystery
GTA 6

GTA 6 could boost hype with in-depth gameplay showcase, following Red Dead Redemption 2's success
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 8: 3 tips to improve rank

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 8: 3 tips to improve rank
PS Plus games for October 2024

WWE 2K24, Dead Space, and Doki Doki Literature Club and more free exciting PS Plus games for October 2024
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 player uncovers hidden detail about Dutch after 700 hours of gameplay

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

First in the list is Sure From Aqua guard Delight NXT RO+UV+Taste Adjuster (MTDS). Amazon is offering 41% discount on it making its price fall to Rs. 8199 from Rs. 14000.

Top 5 water purifiers available with up to 79% discount on Amazon; check them out now
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best 25 litre geysers

10 best 25 litre geysers: Orient, Crompton to Havells, here are top options for the best experience
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets