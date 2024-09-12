 Red Dead Redemption: Unlock all 22 outfits and boost your rank with these essential tips and tricks | Gaming News
Red Dead Redemption: Unlock all 22 outfits and boost your rank with these essential tips and tricks

Want to unlock all the outfits in Red Dead Redemption? Here’s a simple guide to help you to collect every outfit and their unique benefits throughout the game.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 12 2024, 11:48 IST
Discover how to collect all 22 outfits and their unique benefits in Red Dead Redemption. (Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption offers players an immersive experience where completing every aspect of the game, including collecting all outfits, can be quite fulfilling. Outfits in the game serve more than just a visual purpose; many come with specific benefits that aid players in achieving full completion and earning the 100 percent completion achievement.

Players can obtain outfits in various ways, with only one available for purchase outright from a store. Most outfits require collecting "Scraps," which players must gather to unlock specific outfits. In total, there are 22 outfits to collect, spanning the main game and the *Undead Nightmare* DLC. Some outfits also have alternate versions.

John Marston's Standard Cowboy Outfit

John Marston's default outfit, known as the Cowboy Outfit, is unlocked at the beginning of the game. This outfit is recognizable as Marston's iconic look. Following the final main story mission, "The Last Enemy Shall Be Destroyed," the design of this outfit changes. However, reverting to the original Cowboy Outfit requires starting a new game. The Cowboy Outfit does not offer any gameplay benefits.

The Duster Coat and Honor System

The Duster Coat is linked to the game's honour system, which tracks Marston's moral choices. Marston's honour level affects shop discounts. High honour provides discounts at most locations but results in higher costs at Thieves Landing. Conversely, low honour offers a discount at Thieves Landing but increases costs elsewhere. To earn the Duster Coat, Marston must achieve the Peacemaker rank, the second highest honour rank.

Acquiring the Mexican Poncho

The Mexican Poncho is tied to purchasing a safehouse in Nuevo Paraíso. Safehouses allow players to save their game and change outfits, and they also provide ammunition. This outfit, which has no additional perks, is the only one that can be bought along with a safehouse.

The Walton's Gang Outfit

The Walton's Gang Outfit requires collecting five or more "Scraps." Once all Scraps are gathered, this outfit is unlocked. Wearing the Walton's Gang Outfit prevents Walton Gang members from attacking unless provoked.

