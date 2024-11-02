Rockstar announces December update for GTA Online, promises exciting next-gen features for PC in 2025

Rockstar Games confirmed a new update for GTA Online set for December, sharing details and screenshots with the community. The company also revealed that PC players will gain access to next-gen features from the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions in early 2025.

No GTA 6 News, Focus on GTA Online Updates

This announcement comes just days before Take-Two Interactive's earnings report, a time when fans speculated about a potential second trailer for GTA 6. However, no updates regarding GTA 6 emerged, leaving the spotlight on GTA Online.

Also read: Rockstar teases GTA 6 release date: Fans anticipate major announcements in upcoming online update

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

In a recent Newswire post, Rockstar expressed gratitude to the community for their engagement over the past year and summarised key updates released in 2024. They teased that additional content is on the way and confirmed that the next GTA Online DLC will arrive in December. Historically, Rockstar has released content updates during the holiday season, and this year continues that trend.

New Business and Missions in December Update

The upcoming update will introduce the Darnell Bros Garment Factory, which players can convert into a base for covert operations. An ex-FIB officer and Pavel will assist players in orchestrating a series of new robberies through a computer interface within the factory or via a new app on the in-game phone.

Also read: PlayStation acquired this games studio in 2023—now it's being shut down: What we know

The December update will also bring new vehicles, upgrades for the Benefactor Terrorbyte - including a Collectible Scanner for locating treasures - and enhancements to the Job Creator and Dispatch Work missions. Community Challenges will remain active, with the next one planned for this month, although specific dates have yet to be confirmed.

Along with new content, Rockstar plans general gameplay improvements. For example, Armor stock will automatically refill when starting missions. GTA+ members will receive added benefits at The Vinewood Club, including access to various in-game shops and upgrades.

Also read: GTA 6 sparks console rivalry as Microsoft remains silent amid Sony's bold new PS5 Pro

Finally, PC players can expect enhancements like Hao's Special Works Auto Shop and ray tracing to be available in early 2025, further enriching their gaming experience. More updates will be shared through Rockstar's Newswire in the future.