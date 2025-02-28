Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Rockstar Games drops surprise GTA 5 Online March update pre-load, but only for certain PC players

Rockstar Games has enabled pre-loading for GTA 5 Online’s Enhanced update, allowing select PC players to download files early before its official March 4 release.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 28 2025, 10:53 IST
Rockstar Games rolls out pre-load for GTA 5 Online Enhanced on select PCs ahead of March 4 launch. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has made the pre-load option available for the upcoming GTA 5 Online Enhanced update, set for release on March 4, 2025. This allows some PC players to download game files in advance, ensuring they can access new content immediately when the update goes live.

Pre-load Now Available on Rockstar Games Launcher

Currently, only players who purchased the game through Rockstar Games Launcher can pre-load the update. The developers have not yet extended this option to all platforms. However, Steam users have also started receiving access to pre-loading.

The total file size of the GTA 5 Online March update is approximately 91.53GB. Rockstar Games advises players to verify their system specifications before downloading to ensure compatibility. On February 20, 2025, the company released the minimum and recommended PC requirements for running the Enhanced version.

The minimum specifications include:

  • Operating System: Windows 10 (latest service pack)
  • Processor: AMD FX-9590 / Intel Core i7-4770
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6400 (4GB VRAM) / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 (4GB VRAM)
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Sound Card & Audio: 100% DirectX 10 compatible
  • Storage: 105GB SSD required

Also read: GTA 5 set to join Xbox PC Game Pass soon alongside major free PC update - All details

New Features and Content

The Enhanced update will introduce several features currently available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. These additions include:

  • HSW vehicles
  • HSW upgrades
  • HSW Time-trials
  • HSW Premium Test Ride
  • Ray-traced lighting and reflections
  • Career Builder
  • Career Progress

Also read: WWE 2K25 drops MyUniverse mode show intros, leaves future return possibility open for updates

With these upgrades, the PC version will align with the latest console versions, allowing players to experience GTA 5 Online at the same level as next-gen console users. Additionally, the update will introduce the GTA Plus membership for PC players, providing monthly in-game rewards.

Although the pre-load option allows early file downloads, access to the new content will only be available on the official release date. Players will need to wait until March 4, 2025, to explore the enhanced version of Los Santos.

First Published Date: 28 Feb, 10:53 IST
