 Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return
Rockstar Games faces criticism as it mandates full-time office work for GTA 6 development. Developers and a UK union express concerns over work-life balance and job security.

Mar 01 2024, 20:31 IST
Rockstar Games sparks controversy as it mandates in-office work for GTA 6 development. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games is in hot water as discontent brews among its development team and the wider gaming community due to the company's decision to mandate full-time, in-office work for all staff starting in April. The controversial move is tied to the final stages of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) development, with Rockstar asserting that the in-person collaboration is vital for ensuring the game's quality and security.

Rockstar's Head of Publishing, Jenn Kolbe, cited productivity and security concerns, referencing a significant 2022 leak that exposed details about the crime simulator. Kolbe argued that requiring employees to work in the office would position the company to deliver GTA 6 at the desired level of quality and polish, aligning with the game's ambitious publishing roadmap, IGN reported.

However, the explanation did not resonate well with many developers, who took to social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to voice their frustration. Devs expressed concerns about the impact on their work-life balance, with some likening the return-to-office mandate to layoffs. A former Bungie employee tweeted, "Return to Office Mandates are layoffs."

Internal Discontent and Employee Concerns

Internal dissent extends beyond external criticism, as reports suggest that even some of Rockstar Games' own employees are displeased with the mandatory return to the office. Anonymous sources within the company revealed concerns about the potential strain on work-life balance, asserting that working from home had been a "lifeline for many of us." Employees urged Rockstar Games to reconsider its decision and engage with staff to find mutually beneficial solutions.

The company is set to disable remote access technology on April 15, effectively compelling employees to return to the office or contemplate resignation. Rockstar Games has been urged to reconsider its stance and prioritise collaborative solutions that accommodate the well-being and preferences of its workforce.

