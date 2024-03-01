Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return

Rockstar Games is in hot water as discontent brews among its development team and the wider gaming community due to the company's decision to mandate full-time, in-office work for all staff starting in April. The controversial move is tied to the final stages of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) development, with Rockstar asserting that the in-person collaboration is vital for ensuring the game's quality and security.

Rockstar's Head of Publishing, Jenn Kolbe, cited productivity and security concerns, referencing a significant 2022 leak that exposed details about the crime simulator. Kolbe argued that requiring employees to work in the office would position the company to deliver GTA 6 at the desired level of quality and polish, aligning with the game's ambitious publishing roadmap, IGN reported.

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

However, the explanation did not resonate well with many developers, who took to social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to voice their frustration. Devs expressed concerns about the impact on their work-life balance, with some likening the return-to-office mandate to layoffs. A former Bungie employee tweeted, "Return to Office Mandates are layoffs."

Internal Discontent and Employee Concerns

Internal dissent extends beyond external criticism, as reports suggest that even some of Rockstar Games' own employees are displeased with the mandatory return to the office. Anonymous sources within the company revealed concerns about the potential strain on work-life balance, asserting that working from home had been a "lifeline for many of us." Employees urged Rockstar Games to reconsider its decision and engage with staff to find mutually beneficial solutions.

The company is set to disable remote access technology on April 15, effectively compelling employees to return to the office or contemplate resignation. Rockstar Games has been urged to reconsider its stance and prioritise collaborative solutions that accommodate the well-being and preferences of its workforce.

Also, read other top stories today:

Bill Gates praises Indian Innovation! Gates feels that India has made rapid strides in Digital Public Infrastucture and there has been a lot of improvement in key areas. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Microsoft startup aims to build AI software! Synth Labs is primarily focused on building software, some of it open source, to help a range of companies ensure that their AI systems act according to their intentions. Read more here.

Gemini gets Calendar access! Google's AI chatbot can now perform several tasks for you including creating an event or reviewing the upcoming events of the day. Know how to use it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!