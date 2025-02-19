Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Rockstar Games plans to transform GTA 6 into metaverse with creator collaborations and custom content: Report

Rockstar Games plans to transform GTA 6 into metaverse with creator collaborations and custom content: Report

Rockstar Games is reportedly collaborating with Fortnite and Roblox creators to make GTA 6 a dynamic platform for user-generated content and brand experiences.

By: HT TECH
Feb 19 2025, 11:11 IST
GTA 6 Trailer 2 launch: 5 Exciting revelations fans hope to see
1/6 New Vehicles Expected in GTA 6 Trailer 2: Rockstar Games may unveil new vehicles in GTA 6 Trailer 2. While the first trailer showed familiar models, the next trailer could introduce new cars, bikes, boats, and helicopters, along with returning vehicles from GTA Online. (Rockstar Games)
2/6 A Second City Might Appear: Fans anticipate the introduction of a second city in GTA 6. The game’s setting in the state of Leonida, along with leaks suggesting Port Gellhorn, could be confirmed in the upcoming trailer, expanding the game's map. (Rockstar Games)
3/6 Multiple Protagonists Confirmed: The game is expected to feature two protagonists, a male and a female, inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. This could mark the first time a female character takes the lead in the series, following the success of multiple protagonists in GTA 5. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
4/6 Lucia’s Partner’s Identity: The first GTA 6 trailer introduced Lucia, but her partner remained unnamed. Reports from development leaks suggest he might be Jason, and the next trailer could reveal his official name, clarifying the second playable character’s role. (Rockstar Games)
5/6 Potential Release Date: Currently, GTA 6 is slated for Fall 2025, but fans expect the next trailer to provide a more specific release date. Speculation includes a reveal during Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call on February 6, 2025. (Rockstar Games)
6/6 As the Fall 2025 release approaches, fans continue to speculate on details to be unveiled in GTA 6 trailer 2. Rockstar Games is expected to provide answers to long-awaited questions, fueling excitement for the game’s launch. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
Rockstar Games is exploring creator-driven content for GTA 6, aiming to expand its online platform experience. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games is reportedly exploring ways to integrate creator-driven content into Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). The developer has engaged in discussions with content creators from Fortnite and Roblox, aiming to bring custom assets, experiences, and potentially brand-sponsored content into the game. This approach could allow third-party intellectual properties (IPs) to be featured within GTA 6, similar to how Fortnite and Roblox incorporate external collaborations.

GTA 6's Online Ambitions

report from Digiday suggests that Rockstar intends to position GTA 6 as a major metaverse-like platform. The company has reportedly reached out to prominent Fortnite and Roblox creators, as well as established GTA content creators, to develop unique in-game experiences. According to industry sources, these discussions remain open-ended, and no financial details about potential revenue-sharing models have been disclosed. Traditionally, games with creator-driven ecosystems offer a revenue split when players purchase virtual items or custom content.

If implemented, this initiative could give GTA 6 a user-generated content system similar to Fortnite's creator collaborations. This could involve customised environments, digital assets, and monetisation opportunities through in-game purchases. While Rockstar has not officially confirmed these plans, discussions with creators indicate an interest in expanding the game beyond traditional gameplay mechanics.

GTA 5's Creator Ecosystem

Rockstar has previously embraced user-generated content in GTA 5 Online, where players can join role-play servers and modify in-game experiences. The game has maintained a thriving community of custom content creators, leading Rockstar to acquire FiveM, a company behind a popular GTA 5 mod, in 2023.

Over time, GTA 5 Online has developed into a persistent online platform, generating steady revenue through in-game purchases such as vehicles, properties, and customisation items. With GTA 6, Rockstar may expand on this model by enabling deeper creator participation, potentially integrating brand collaborations and sponsored assets.

Launch Timeline and Future Plans

Rockstar has not officially detailed GTA 6's online features, but the game is expected to launch later this year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Parent company Take-Two Interactive has reaffirmed that GTA 6 remains on track for a Fall 2025 release. Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, recently hinted that a PC version could follow after the initial console launch.

First Published Date: 19 Feb, 11:11 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets