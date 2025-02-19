Rockstar Games plans to transform GTA 6 into metaverse with creator collaborations and custom content: Report

Rockstar Games is reportedly exploring ways to integrate creator-driven content into Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). The developer has engaged in discussions with content creators from Fortnite and Roblox, aiming to bring custom assets, experiences, and potentially brand-sponsored content into the game. This approach could allow third-party intellectual properties (IPs) to be featured within GTA 6, similar to how Fortnite and Roblox incorporate external collaborations.

GTA 6's Online Ambitions

A report from Digiday suggests that Rockstar intends to position GTA 6 as a major metaverse-like platform. The company has reportedly reached out to prominent Fortnite and Roblox creators, as well as established GTA content creators, to develop unique in-game experiences. According to industry sources, these discussions remain open-ended, and no financial details about potential revenue-sharing models have been disclosed. Traditionally, games with creator-driven ecosystems offer a revenue split when players purchase virtual items or custom content.

Also read: Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Siege X showcase: Date, time, and how to watch live broadcast

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

If implemented, this initiative could give GTA 6 a user-generated content system similar to Fortnite's creator collaborations. This could involve customised environments, digital assets, and monetisation opportunities through in-game purchases. While Rockstar has not officially confirmed these plans, discussions with creators indicate an interest in expanding the game beyond traditional gameplay mechanics.

Also read: End of console wars? Xbox chief moves away from trying to convert players

GTA 5's Creator Ecosystem

Rockstar has previously embraced user-generated content in GTA 5 Online, where players can join role-play servers and modify in-game experiences. The game has maintained a thriving community of custom content creators, leading Rockstar to acquire FiveM, a company behind a popular GTA 5 mod, in 2023.

Over time, GTA 5 Online has developed into a persistent online platform, generating steady revenue through in-game purchases such as vehicles, properties, and customisation items. With GTA 6, Rockstar may expand on this model by enabling deeper creator participation, potentially integrating brand collaborations and sponsored assets.

Also read: GTA 6 could launch in October 2025, recent reports indicate a more specific release window

Launch Timeline and Future Plans

Rockstar has not officially detailed GTA 6's online features, but the game is expected to launch later this year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Parent company Take-Two Interactive has reaffirmed that GTA 6 remains on track for a Fall 2025 release. Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, recently hinted that a PC version could follow after the initial console launch.