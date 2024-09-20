 Rockstar Games pulls GTA 5 Online support from Steam Deck amid anti cheat controversy- All details | Gaming News
Rockstar Games pulls GTA 5 Online support from Steam Deck amid anti cheat controversy- All details

Rockstar Games pulls GTA 5 Online support from Steam Deck amid anti cheat controversy- All details

Rockstar has unexpectedly removed GTA 5’s online compatibility from the Steam Deck, leaving players wondering why the once-popular game is now listed as "unsupported."

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 20 2024, 11:27 IST
Rockstar Games' recent decision has shocked gamers as GTA 5 loses support on Steam Deck. (Rockstar Games )

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5), a popular game on Valve's Steam Deck, has recently become listed as "unsupported" for the handheld. This comes after developer Rockstar disabled compatibility with the Steam Deck for its online mode, breaking the game's support. Previously, GTA 5 had been one of the top 10 most played games on the platform and remained in the top 20 for over two years.

Rockstar Games Decision Tied to Anti-Cheat Compatibility

The issue centres around Rockstar Games' decision not to enable their new anti-cheat software for GTA Online on the Steam Deck. Similar to decisions made by developers of other games like Fortnite and Roblox, Rockstar Games has opted to limit support for the Linux-based handheld, according to The Verge report. However, unlike those titles, which never brought multiplayer support to the platform, Rockstar's move removes a previously available online feature from players. This decision, according to Rockstar Games, stems from a lack of support from Valve's Steam Deck for BattlEye, the anti-cheat software required for GTA Online. 

Despite this, questions remain unanswered regarding why Rockstar Games didn't enable BattlEye for the Steam Deck. Valve enabled BattlEye support on its handheld device years ago, allowing several games with the software to run smoothly. According to Valve, activating a game with BattlEye for the Steam Deck is a simple process. However, Rockstar has not responded to queries about why this was not done for GTA Online. Valve has also yet to comment on whether there have been any changes in the anti-cheat system affecting this compatibility.

There have been suggestions that developers might hesitate to allow Linux users access to anti-cheat mechanisms, as it could lead to potential security vulnerabilities. Some in the industry have also hinted that economics may play a role in these decisions. 

Single-Player Mode Still Available

For now, players can still access the single-player mode of GTA V on the Steam Deck. Rockstar Games' FAQ confirms that while Story Mode remains playable, GTA Online will remain inaccessible on the device.

First Published Date: 20 Sep, 11:27 IST
