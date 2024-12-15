Rockstar Games teases extraordinary features in GTA 6, leaving fans eager for upcoming trailer

Fans eagerly waiting for a GTA 6 announcement at The Game Awards were left disappointed when Rockstar Games did not unveil any new details. Despite this, Take Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar, has provided a glimpse into the game's ongoing development.

Take Two CEO Teases "Extraordinary" Experience

In an interview with popular TikTok creator Connor Mather, Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick shared an exciting update, describing GTA 6 as "extraordinary." Zelnick emphasized that the game would be worth the wait, stating, “I think it'll be extraordinary and worth waiting for.” He also teased gamers with hints about new features, saying, "Our teams are focused on what's new that you haven't even thought about.” He further added, "You thought you were anticipating this thing, but this is way bigger and way better and more exciting and more beautiful than you could possibly have imagined," the Express reported.

Trailer Rumors Spark Holiday Excitement

Although this was not the trailer fans had hoped for, Zelnick's words fueled anticipation for the game's release. Speculation about the second GTA 6 trailer has been growing, with many fans hoping it could arrive before the end of the year as a holiday surprise. This is bolstered by recent activity on Rockstar's official GTA 6 YouTube playlist, which has sparked rumors of an imminent trailer release. A Reddit user recently noticed updates to the playlist, echoing similar updates made following the launch of the first trailer.

Expansive World Set in Fictional Leonida

Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will be set in the fictional state of Leonida, which draws inspiration from Florida. The game will feature iconic locations like Vice City, along with expansive new areas, promising a more immersive and expansive world than ever before. A recently released trailer has provided a sneak peek at some of the game's environments, including locations that resemble the Florida Keys and sandy beaches.

With these developments, Rockstar seems set to deliver a game that pushes the boundaries of what fans expect, offering exciting possibilities for the future of the franchise.