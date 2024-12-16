Rockstar Games teases possible Lester return in GTA 6 through intriguing GTA Online update message

Rockstar Games may have teased the return of a popular character from Grand Theft Auto 5 in its latest GTA Online update. The update, which includes new content such as vehicles and missions, features an in-game message from Lester, a fan-favorite character. This has led many fans to speculate that Lester may make an appearance in Grand Theft Auto 6, set for release in Fall 2025.

GTA Online Update: Lester's Message Sparks Speculation

The update's addition of Lester's message has sparked theories that the character could be living in Vice City, a location central to GTA 6. In his message, Lester reflects on his retirement, mentioning aspects that have fueled speculation about his new life in the fictional setting of Vice City, part of the state of Leonida in the upcoming game. This has led some to believe Rockstar might be teasing Lester's return in GTA 6 Online.

Recurring Characters in the GTA Series

While these theories remain unconfirmed, it wouldn't be surprising to see Lester back in the series. The franchise has previously seen the return of characters such as Johnny Klebitz from GTA 4 in GTA 5, and other recurring figures have appeared across different titles in the series. Although it is still too early to confirm, fans are holding out hope for Lester's comeback in the new game.

Take-Two CEO Talks About GTA 6 Delay

In related news, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick recently spoke about the delay of GTA 6 in an interview with TikTok star Connor Mather. Zelnick emphasized that the game is taking longer to release due to its ambitious scale and the new innovations it will introduce. "Our teams are focused on what's new that you haven't even thought about,” Zelnick stated, adding that the game will be "extraordinary" and far exceeding fans' expectations.

As GTA 6 gears up for its release, Rockstar has confirmed that the game will be set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, with Vice City at its heart. This iteration promises to be the most expansive and detailed version of the Grand Theft Auto series yet, with players eagerly awaiting its official unveiling.