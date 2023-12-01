Rockstar games unveils GTA 5 liberty city update ahead of highly anticipated GTA 6 trailer

In a thrilling announcement, Rockstar Games has declared the imminent arrival of a major content update for GTA 5, inspired by the iconic Liberty City from GTA 3. This revelation comes just weeks before the much-anticipated release of the first official GTA 6 trailer, scheduled for this month. As part of the celebration of Rockstar Games' 25th anniversary, the GTA 5 Liberty City update promises fans a host of exciting features. The content drop includes new vehicle heists, drift race contests, and an array of car customisation options, adding a fresh layer of excitement to the enduring success of GTA 5.

The focal point of the update revolves around the return of Liberty City real estate developer Yusuf Amir, eager to expand his luxury import vehicle collection by any means necessary. Players, assisted by Yusuf's cousin Jamal, will be tasked with planning and executing intricate high-stakes robberies under the cover of Red's Auto Parts, a newly purchasable salvage yard, Gamingbible reported.

Adrenaline-Pumping Drift Races and Customisation Bonanza

In addition to thrilling heists, the update introduces drift races, allowing players to showcase their best Need for Speed skills on brand-new circuits with customized cars. For those engaged in the LS Car Meet, new opportunities to acquire vehicles with extensive customization choices await. Also read: GTA 6 release date: Here's what we know so far and role of a tech titan

However, the Liberty City update isn't merely about heists and races. Rockstar Games has packed a plethora of features and improvements for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users. Wildlife now roams freely across the Southern San Andreas landscape, offering a dynamic and immersive experience. GTA+ Members gain exclusive access to The Vinewood Club Garage, a capacious facility capable of storing up to 100 vehicles.

Moreover, PS5 and Xbox Series players can conveniently manage vehicle collections through the Interaction Menu, facilitating seamless movement between garages. Additional enhancements include increased LS Car Meet Reputation points, the ability to purchase copies of another player's Personal Vehicle, custom description tags for Eclipse Boulevard Garage floors, and default "off" status for voice chat on consoles.

As a gesture of goodwill, all players will receive a birthday gift. Rockstar Games hints at more excitement to come in December, with promises of new radio station music, Christmas-themed modes, creator tools, and other thrilling additions. While GTA 5 and GTA Online are currently available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, fans eagerly await Grand Theft Auto VI, expected to hit PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S between 2024 and 2025. The countdown to the GTA VI trailer release and the Liberty City update has undoubtedly set the gaming community abuzz with anticipation.