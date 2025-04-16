RuneScape: Dragonwilds now available for early access on Steam: What’s new

Jagex, the UK-based game developer, has released RuneScape: Dragonwilds for early access on Steam, just weeks after unveiling the title. The surprise announcement came during a developer livestream that initially aimed to provide more details and a launch date but ended up confirming that the game was available immediately. RuneScape: Dragonwilds was first teased in 2022 and reappeared in October 2024, when Jagex began recruiting testers for a new survival game set in the RuneScape universe. A teaser trailer was released on March 31, though little information about the gameplay has been revealed, aside from details available on the Steam page.

A Fresh Approach to RuneScape

As for RuneScape: Dragonwilds, the game takes a different approach compared to traditional RuneScape experiences, yet remains deeply rooted in the game's core concepts. Players can expect to explore a variety of quests and delve into a rich lore. However, the game introduces new features designed to carve its own identity within the established RuneScape universe.

Also read: GTA 5, South of Midnight, Blue Prince and more thrilling new titles now available on Xbox Game Pass

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

New Features and Future Updates

"We've worked hard to create a completely new type of RuneScape experience that ignites creativity and passion in fans while offering an exciting new adventure. Early Access is just the beginning, and we'll continue to update the game with fresh content and features based on community feedback, aiming to make this open-world survival crafting game a favourite among long-time RuneScape fans and newcomers alike," said Jesse America, Jagex's executive producer to PC Gamer.

Also read: Try these 5 Wordle-inspired games that add a twist to your daily Puzzle routine

Set in Ashenfall, the game encourages players to engage in traditional survival crafting activities, such as gathering resources, foraging, and advancing through skill trees. Players will focus on rune crafting and woodcutting to unlock new abilities, which will be crucial for confronting formidable enemies.

Additionally, RuneScape: Dragonwilds incorporates familiar RuneScape elements, including farming runes and using magic for both combat and survival tasks, such as felling multiple trees in a single strike.