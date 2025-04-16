Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News RuneScape: Dragonwilds now available for early access on Steam: What’s new

RuneScape: Dragonwilds now available for early access on Steam: What’s new

Jagex has launched RuneScape: Dragonwilds in early access on Steam, offering players a fresh survival crafting adventure within the RuneScape universe.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 16 2025, 16:46 IST
RuneScape: Dragonwilds
RuneScape: Dragonwilds is now available for early access on Steam, offering a fresh survival crafting experience. (Steam)

Jagex, the UK-based game developer, has released RuneScape: Dragonwilds for early access on Steam, just weeks after unveiling the title. The surprise announcement came during a developer livestream that initially aimed to provide more details and a launch date but ended up confirming that the game was available immediately. RuneScape: Dragonwilds was first teased in 2022 and reappeared in October 2024, when Jagex began recruiting testers for a new survival game set in the RuneScape universe. A teaser trailer was released on March 31, though little information about the gameplay has been revealed, aside from details available on the Steam page.

A Fresh Approach to RuneScape

As for RuneScape: Dragonwilds, the game takes a different approach compared to traditional RuneScape experiences, yet remains deeply rooted in the game's core concepts. Players can expect to explore a variety of quests and delve into a rich lore. However, the game introduces new features designed to carve its own identity within the established RuneScape universe.

Also read: GTA 5, South of Midnight, Blue Prince and more thrilling new titles now available on Xbox Game Pass

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

New Features and Future Updates

"We've worked hard to create a completely new type of RuneScape experience that ignites creativity and passion in fans while offering an exciting new adventure. Early Access is just the beginning, and we'll continue to update the game with fresh content and features based on community feedback, aiming to make this open-world survival crafting game a favourite among long-time RuneScape fans and newcomers alike," said Jesse America, Jagex's executive producer to PC Gamer.

Also read: Try these 5 Wordle-inspired games that add a twist to your daily Puzzle routine

Set in Ashenfall, the game encourages players to engage in traditional survival crafting activities, such as gathering resources, foraging, and advancing through skill trees. Players will focus on rune crafting and woodcutting to unlock new abilities, which will be crucial for confronting formidable enemies.

Additionally, RuneScape: Dragonwilds incorporates familiar RuneScape elements, including farming runes and using magic for both combat and survival tasks, such as felling multiple trees in a single strike.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Apr, 16:46 IST
Tags:
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
Sony PS5 Prices

Sony increases PS5 prices in Europe, UK, Australia: Will US price hike follow soon?
Apple Watch Activity Rings 10th anniversary

Apple will give you exclusive rewards if you complete all Apple Watch rings on…
GTA 6

GTA 6 likely to meet fall 2025 launch window as Take-Two's release slate clears
keep up with tech

Gaming

Wordle-inspired games

Try these 5 Wordle-inspired games that add a twist to your daily Puzzle routine
Sony PS5 Prices

Sony increases PS5 prices in Europe, UK, Australia: Will US price hike follow soon?
GTA 6

GTA 6 likely to meet fall 2025 launch window as Take-Two's release slate clears
Black Mirror Thronglets game Netflix

Netflix rolls out ‘Black Mirror’ based mobile game: Here’s what it has to offer
GTA 5 PC mods

7 Most crazy GTA 5 PC mods to try now while you wait for GTA 6

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Sony increases PS5 prices in Europe, UK, Australia: Will US price hike follow soon?

    Sony PS5 Prices

    Apple will give you exclusive rewards if you complete all Apple Watch rings on…

    Apple Watch Activity Rings 10th anniversary

    GTA 6 likely to meet fall 2025 launch window as Take-Two's release slate clears

    GTA 6

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets