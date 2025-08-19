Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it

Gamers browsing Steam this week have a chance to secure a full title for free, but the window of opportunity will not stay open long. The platform is offering Shade Silver, an indie puzzle shooter, at no cost until August 21. Once the deadline passes, the game will return to its standard price of $3 (roughly Rs. 261).

Shade Silver is the debut project of solo developer Chris Allen, first released on June 10, 2024. The game mixes elements of Bullet Hell action, dungeon exploration, and puzzle-solving. It also includes 81 levels, 50 unique enemies, 4 major bosses, 75 secrets, and more than 100 music tracks, which makes it a content-heavy release despite being developed by a single creator.

Shade Silver: Free to Claim Until August 21

Steam players can add Shade Silver to their libraries free of charge until August 21 at 10 AM PT. The title requires only 2.11 GB of storage and runs on minimal system specifications, which means most modern PCs can handle it without issues. After the promotional period ends, the price will revert to normal.

The majority of reviews for Shade Silver on Steam are favourable. Players highlighted its retro-inspired design, creative mechanics, and challenging stages. However, some users pointed out issues such as inconsistent enemy hitboxes and hard-to-read fonts. Despite these drawbacks, most reviews conclude that the game is worth its asking price, making the free offer an attractive deal for anyone interested in indie shooters.

The giveaway coincides with the launch of Shade Silver 2: A Walk In The Darkness, Allen's second project. Priced at $6 (roughly Rs. 522), the sequel expands on the original with new puzzle mechanics, a darkness system, and a Nightmare mode that effectively doubles the gameplay experience.

Future Projects on the Horizon

Allen is not slowing down after two releases. His third title, Vein-Weaver Knitting, is already in development. Unlike Shade Silver, this game ventures into dark fantasy platforming with a horror theme. A free demo is available on Steam, offering players an early look at the upcoming project.