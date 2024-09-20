PlayStation is soon going to be celebrating its 30-year anniversary, with the first PlayStation having launched 30 years ago, on 3 December 1994. Now, to mark the event, the gaming giant is back with another special edition PS5 console and accessories—the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection. Sony states that it has created this collection to pay homage to 30 years of gaming history by choosing a design aesthetic that is reminiscent of the original console, with similar greys and a matching colour palette. That said, availability will be scarce, and only 12,300 PS5 Pro limited edition consoles will be produced.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 gets massive price cut in India: Check discounter price and how to grab the deal

What Is Included in the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection:

PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle : This includes the yet-to-be-released PS5 Pro console with a 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7, a matching limited edition DualSense wireless controller, a DualSense Edge wireless controller, a DualSense Charging Station, and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (sold separately). Additionally, Sony is bundling a Vertical Stand and special collector's items, including the Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing, four PlayStation Shapes cable ties, a PlayStation sticker, a Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs), and a PlayStation Paperclip.

: This includes the yet-to-be-released PS5 Pro console with a 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7, a matching limited edition DualSense wireless controller, a DualSense Edge wireless controller, a DualSense Charging Station, and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (sold separately). Additionally, Sony is bundling a Vertical Stand and special collector's items, including the Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing, four PlayStation Shapes cable ties, a PlayStation sticker, a Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs), and a PlayStation Paperclip. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle : Apart from the main console being different, this bundle omits the DualSense Edge wireless controller and the DualSense Charging Station.

: Apart from the main console being different, this bundle omits the DualSense Edge wireless controller and the DualSense Charging Station. PlayStation Portal Remote Player – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)

(standalone) DualSense Edge Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)

(standalone) DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)

Also Read: OnePlus 13 launching soon, RAM and storage details leaked - Here's what we know

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection: Release Date

Sony says that the special edition PS5 Pro and the PS5 Digital console, along with all the limited edition accessories, will be available starting 21 November. However, as things stand, it could be quite challenging to get hold of the special edition consoles, especially the PS5 Pro. We've seen Sony bring out the 20th Anniversary PS4 console, and it too sold out quickly, with units being sold in the grey market for massive premiums.

Also Read: YouTube rolls out new ‘Pause Ads' feature: What is it and how it will affect your experience