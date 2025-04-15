Sony increases PS5 prices in Europe, UK, Australia: Will US price hike follow soon?

Sony has revised the pricing of its PlayStation 5 console in several international markets, including Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, citing economic challenges. The company has increased prices by approximately 10% to 15% across both the Digital Edition and the standard version of the console.

New PS5 Prices Across Regions

With the change now in effect, the PS5 Digital Edition in Europe is priced at €499.99, up from €449. In the UK, it rises to £429.99 from £389. Australian buyers will now pay AUD $749.95, which marks an $80 increase, while in New Zealand, the console now sells for NZD $859.95 - over $200 more than before, according to PC Mag report.

Also read: GTA 6 likely to meet fall 2025 launch window as Take-Two's release slate clears

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The standard PS5 model, which includes the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, has also seen a price jump. In Australia, the price has increased from AUD $749 to $829.95, and in New Zealand, it has risen from NZD $820 to $949.95.

Sony Cites Economic Conditions for Price Adjustment

Sony attributes the price hike to global economic pressures. The company, in an official statement, pointed to inflation and currency exchange rate fluctuations as key reasons for the adjustment in retail prices. According to Sony Interactive Entertainment, these market conditions have driven the decision to revise pricing in selected regions.

Also read: Netflix rolls out ‘Black Mirror' based mobile game: Here's what it has to offer

While the PS5 Pro price remains unchanged, Sony has reduced the cost of the optional add-on Disc Drive for the PS5. This accessory now retails at €79.99 in Europe, £69.99 in the UK, AUD $124.95 in Australia, and NZD $139.95 in New Zealand.

Analysts Predict Possible US Price Hike

The company did not directly address tariffs, but analysts suggest trade policies may also play a role. The Financial Times reported that a significant portion of PS5 units are manufactured in China, where US-bound shipments could face import tariffs. Although previous US administration measures introduced temporary exemptions, tariffs on electronics from China still pose a risk.

Also read: 7 Most crazy GTA 5 PC mods to try now while you wait for GTA 6

Industry analysts believe this context could ease consumer reaction to the price hikes. Kantan Games CEO Serkan Toto indicated that Sony may increase prices in the US as well, depending on how the tariff situation evolves.

In a related development, Nintendo cancelled its planned April 9 preorders for the Switch 2 in the US and Canada, also citing tariff-related uncertainty. However, the company has reportedly built up a US inventory of over one million units of the upcoming console.