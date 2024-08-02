 Sony PlayStation Portal launched in India at Rs. 18,990, PS5 gamers can now play on the go – Check details | Gaming News
PS5 gamers in India can finally purchase the PlayStation Portal officially after waiting for more than six months. Here are the details on availability and specifications.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 02 2024, 13:46 IST
PlayStation Portal
PlayStation Portal in now available in India for 18,990. (Sony)

Sony PlayStation Portal for the PS5 has finally launched in India, after more than half a year of waiting. However, contrary to what many might think, it is not a standalone handheld gaming console; it is a remote player designed to stream PS5 games—allowing you to enjoy games in a handheld form factor rather than being limited to playing on the TV. This also means you need to have a PS5 to use it. Additionally, like the PS5 DualSense controller, it features exclusive functions such as precise Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers.

Until recently, those interested in buying the PlayStation Portal remote player had to resort to the grey market or import it—both of which cost more than the Indian MRP and one can't claim warranty buying this way.

Also read
Sony PlayStation Portal Price in India, Availability

Sony appears to have priced the PlayStation Portal competitively in India, at 18,990. This is close to the US price of $199, which should attract more interest in the remote player. Like the PS5 console, it can be purchased from various offline and online stores, including Sony's own Sony Centres, Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, Croma, and more. It will go on sale starting August 3 in the Indian market.

PlayStation Portal - What It Can Do, Specs

As aforementioned, it includes all the DualSense features, including Adaptive Triggers and Haptic Feedback. The real highlight is how Sony has integrated an 8-inch IPS 1080p screen running at 60Hz. Imagine it as a split DualSense controller with a screen in the middle.

It connects to the PS5 using Wi-Fi, and many users have reported no noticeable latency or lag with a good network connection. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting wired earbuds and headphones. However, it does not have Bluetooth, so your wireles options are limited to purchasing Sony's own Pulse Elite headphones and Pulse Explore earbuds.

First Published Date: 02 Aug, 13:46 IST
