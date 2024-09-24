 Sony PlayStation State of Play (September 2024) announced: How to watch, timings, and what to expect | Gaming News
PlayStation State of Play for September has been officially announced. Here’s everything you need to know, including how to watch, event timings, and what to expect from the featured games.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 24 2024, 10:39 IST
PlayStation State of Play september 2024
PlayStation is back with another State of Play event for 2024. (PlayStation)

Sony's State of Play is back. This comes just a few weeks after the company faced criticism for not announcing any new games during the PS5 Pro reveal. The upcoming show is expected to be over 30 minutes long and will feature news and updates about 20 upcoming titles for the PS5 and PSVR 2. Read on for all the details about streaming, and more.

PlayStation State of Play September 2024: How To Watch, Timings And More

The PlayStation State of Play event will be live at 3:30 AM IST on 25th September for India, and here are the timings for other time zones:

  • 24th September at 3 PM PT
  • 24th September 6 PM ET
  • 25th September 3:30am IST
  • 25th September at 12 AM CEST
  • 25th September 7 AM JST

As for the livestream, you can tune into PlayStation's official YouTube channel or Twitch to catch the show live. If the event timings don't suit you, don't worry, as Sony lets you watch the recorded show and trailers afterwards as well on its YouTube channel.

Alternatively, you can also come back to this page, and steam the show from the following embed.

What To Expect From The Games

It's unclear what to expect from the show regarding the games that Sony will present. With around 20 games to showcase in a 30+ minute event, don't expect extensive screen time for each game. It is also uncertain if any new announcements will be made, or if the event will primarily feature already announced titles. Based on past events, State of Play usually highlights previously revealed games, with some exceptions, while the flagship PlayStation Showcase is where the brand unveils most of its upcoming games.

First Published Date: 24 Sep, 10:39 IST
