Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Sony PS5 brings back retro themes and introduces new ‘Audio Focus’ feature

Sony PS5 brings back retro themes and introduces new ‘Audio Focus’ feature

Sony's latest PS5 update brings back retro console themes and introduces a new audio feature to give players a more personalised and immersive gaming experience.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 24 2025, 09:26 IST
Icon
Must-play PS5 games releasing later this year (fall and winter 2024)
Sony PS5 update
1/6 Harry Potter - Quidditch Champions: If you’re a big Potterhead and gamer, there’s nothing better than a new Harry Potter game. Fans are still deeply immersed in Hogwarts Legacy, but now, with Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, you can dive even deeper into the world of Harry Potter. You’ll be able to play as your favourite characters such as Ron Weasley and more. It launches on 3rd September for PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Switch. (Warner Bros)
Sony PS5 update
2/6 Astro Bot: After the success of Astro’s Playroom, a free title available at the PS5’s launch, Team Asobi is back with another platformer in the form of Astro Bot. The gameplay relies heavily on the PS5 DualSense controller, using features like haptics, adaptive triggers, and even the touchpad to perform in-game actions. The game will feature over 80 levels and is a PS5 exclusive. It launches on 6th September. (Sony)
image caption
3/6 Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2: If you’re a big fan of third-person shooters and love the Warhammer franchise, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a must-play. You’ll be able to play in solo or multiplayer modes, with the game featuring hack-and-slash mechanics. It launches on 9th September for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. (Saber Interactive)
image caption
4/6 Until Dawn Remake: Into gory horror games? Until Dawn for the PS5 and PC is a must-play. It’s a remake of the PS4 title and includes current-gen enhancements such as better graphics, updated DualSense features, and more. The game features choice-based gameplay that evolves as you make different decisions, making it highly replayable. It releases on 4th October. (Sony)
image caption
5/6 Silent Hill 2: If you’ve played a Silent Hill game in the past, you won’t want to miss Silent Hill 2 for the PS5 and PC. It’s a remake of the classic survival horror game Silent Hill 2 for the PS2 and follows the story of James Sunderland as he ventures through the eerie town of Silent Hill. As a complete remake, it features up-to-date visuals, making it ideal for both returning and new audiences. It’s set to release on 8th October. (Konami)
image caption
6/6 Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Assassin’s Creed games have regained their mojo, and this year, Ubisoft returns with Assassin’s Creed Shadows, featuring action RPG gameplay set in 16th-century Japan. Fans have long wished for a Assassin’s Creed game set in Japan, especially after Sony’s critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima, and now it’s finally happening. The game launches on 15th November 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. (Ubisoft)
Sony PS5 update
icon View all Images
Sony has brought back retro themes and added new audio features for gamers in the latest PS5 update. (Playstation.com)

Sony has officially rolled out an update for the PlayStation 5, bringing back classic themes from older PlayStation consoles and introducing new audio features. The update, announced on April 23, marks the return of retro dashboard themes that were previously available for a limited time.

PS5 Update: Return of Retro Themes

In December 2024, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original PlayStation, Sony released a special update for the PS5. This update included a PS1-style boot-up animation and several retro themes inspired by older PlayStation consoles like the PS2 and PS3. Fans of these nostalgic additions welcomed the change, but Sony had initially stated that the themes were temporary and would eventually be removed. However, the company has now confirmed that these themes will return as part of the latest PS5 update, which will be available starting April 24.

Also read: BGMI introduces official redeem codes: Know how to claim free in-game exclusive rewards

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The retro themes can be found and set through the "Appearance" menu in the PS5 settings. Players can choose from various options that replicate the look and feel of previous-generation PlayStation consoles, bringing a touch of nostalgia to the current generation.

New Audio Focus Feature

In addition to the retro themes, the update introduces a new feature called "Audio Focus." This feature allows players to fine-tune the sounds they hear during gameplay to enhance immersion. The Audio Focus feature also lets players prioritise different types of sounds, such as voice chat, background noise, or specific in-game effects, to tailor the audio experience.

Also read: VALORANT Mobile pre-registration date is here: Know when and how to register

The feature offers four preset options:

  • Boost Low Pitch: Enhances low-frequency sounds like engine roars or rumbling noises.
  • Boost Voices: Amplifies speech, including character dialogue and voice chats.
  • Boost High Pitch: Highlights high-frequency sounds such as footsteps and metal clangs.
  • Boost Quiet Sounds: Raises the volume of low-level sounds across a range of frequencies.

Also read: PlayStation 6: What to expect, pricing, my feature wishlist

Players can choose from three intensity levels - weak, medium, or strong, and have the option to adjust the audio for each ear, which offers a more personalised listening experience. However, the Sound Focus feature is available only for players using wired headphones, either through a USB or an analogue jack. Those using HDMI connections with their TV, soundbars, or AV receivers will not have access to this feature.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 09:26 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI redeem codes

BGMI introduces official redeem codes: Know how to claim free in-game exclusive rewards
VALORANT Mobile game pre-registrations

VALORANT Mobile pre-registration date is here: Know when and how to register
PlayStation 6: What to expect, pricing, my feature wishlist

PlayStation 6: What to expect, pricing, my feature wishlist
RuneScape: Dragonwilds

RuneScape: Dragonwilds now available for early access on Steam: What’s new
Xbox Game Pass

GTA 5, South of Midnight, Blue Prince and more thrilling new titles now available on Xbox Game Pass

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets