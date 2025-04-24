Sony PS5 brings back retro themes and introduces new ‘Audio Focus’ feature

Sony has officially rolled out an update for the PlayStation 5, bringing back classic themes from older PlayStation consoles and introducing new audio features. The update, announced on April 23, marks the return of retro dashboard themes that were previously available for a limited time.

PS5 Update: Return of Retro Themes

In December 2024, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original PlayStation, Sony released a special update for the PS5. This update included a PS1-style boot-up animation and several retro themes inspired by older PlayStation consoles like the PS2 and PS3. Fans of these nostalgic additions welcomed the change, but Sony had initially stated that the themes were temporary and would eventually be removed. However, the company has now confirmed that these themes will return as part of the latest PS5 update, which will be available starting April 24.

Also read: BGMI introduces official redeem codes: Know how to claim free in-game exclusive rewards

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The retro themes can be found and set through the "Appearance" menu in the PS5 settings. Players can choose from various options that replicate the look and feel of previous-generation PlayStation consoles, bringing a touch of nostalgia to the current generation.

New Audio Focus Feature

In addition to the retro themes, the update introduces a new feature called "Audio Focus." This feature allows players to fine-tune the sounds they hear during gameplay to enhance immersion. The Audio Focus feature also lets players prioritise different types of sounds, such as voice chat, background noise, or specific in-game effects, to tailor the audio experience.

Also read: VALORANT Mobile pre-registration date is here: Know when and how to register

The feature offers four preset options:

Boost Low Pitch: Enhances low-frequency sounds like engine roars or rumbling noises.

Boost Voices: Amplifies speech, including character dialogue and voice chats.

Boost High Pitch: Highlights high-frequency sounds such as footsteps and metal clangs.

Boost Quiet Sounds: Raises the volume of low-level sounds across a range of frequencies.

Also read: PlayStation 6: What to expect, pricing, my feature wishlist

Players can choose from three intensity levels - weak, medium, or strong, and have the option to adjust the audio for each ear, which offers a more personalised listening experience. However, the Sound Focus feature is available only for players using wired headphones, either through a USB or an analogue jack. Those using HDMI connections with their TV, soundbars, or AV receivers will not have access to this feature.