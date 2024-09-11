 Sony PS5 Pro launched with AI upscaling and powerful new GPU, but its price has shocked fans | Gaming News
Sony PS5 Pro launched with AI upscaling and powerful new GPU, but its price has shocked fans

PS5 Pro is priced at $699, without a disc drive, but offers the ability to play major games in 4K at 60fps. Here’s a look at the details of Sony's latest mid-cycle upgrade.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 11 2024, 10:39 IST
PS5 Pro is here, and it will cost you a pretty penny. (Sony)

Sony, expanding the PS5 lineup and in a bid to offer a more powerful console capable of natively playing 4K60 games, has launched the PlayStation 5 Pro (PS5 Pro). It is being marketed as a console that can play the most popular games in high fidelity, while maintaining smooth frame rates of 60fps and above, ensuring the experience isn't as jarring as it is at 30fps. This is primarily facilitated by a much more powerful GPU and PlayStation's AI upscaling technology, which it calls PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution. Read on to discover all the details about the upcoming PS5 Pro.

PS5 Pro Is Costly at $699, But Should You Care?

Gamers were shocked when Mark Cerny's technical presentation revealing the PS5 Pro ended with a significant $699 (around 60,000 INR)  price announcement. This is certainly not cheap and will likely deter some buyers who were considering upgrading to the console, especially when you factor in that it doesn't even come with a disc drive (which must be purchased separately if you wish to play physical disc-based games). However, it's unlikely that Sony is targeting the masses with this product. There's a growing sentiment that the PS5 Pro has been designed for enthusiasts, hence the price increase. 

The standard PS5 will continue to be sold for $500 alongside the PS5 Pro, and if you're not concerned about frame rates and the highest possible fidelity, and just want to enjoy the latest games, the PS5 will continue to serve you well for years to come. Furthermore, all games that launch on the PS5 Pro will also be available for the PS5.

As for availability, there's no word yet on the release in India, but in the US and some other global markets, the PS5 Pro will be available from 7 November 2024, with pre-orders starting on 26 September, later this month.

PS5 Pro: All the New Tech It Comes With

At the heart of the PS5 Pro is a new and upgraded GPU (the CPU remains the same as the PS5). Sony claims the GPU has 67% more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and features 28% faster memory. This upgrade results in 45% faster rendering for gameplay. Additionally, Sony has also improved the ray tracing, which now operates at double and sometimes triple the speed of the current PS5.

Of course, no company is shying away from AI, and neither is Sony. PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution is a new AI technology that enables Sony to use machine learning and AI to add more detail to visuals. Sony also says the PS5 Pro will introduce a new mode called ‘PS5 Pro Game Boost', which will allow gamers to play 8,500 backward-compatible PS4 games with improved visuals and frame rates on the PS5 Pro.

Additionally, some native PS5 games, both current and future, will support the PS5 Pro enhancements. Some of these games include Alan Wake 2, Assassin's Creed: Shadows, Demon's Souls, Dragon's Dogma 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Gran Turismo 7, and Hogwarts Legacy, Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, The Crew Motorfest, The First Descendant, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and more. 

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 10:39 IST
