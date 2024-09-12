 Sony PS5 Pro vs PS5: Why the price hike and is it worth paying more? | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Sony PS5 Pro vs PS5: Why the price hike and is it worth paying more?

Sony PS5 Pro vs PS5: Why the price hike and is it worth paying more?

PlayStation 5 Pro (PS5 Pro) is going to offer a slew of benefits over the base PS5, but it will cost you a lot more.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 12 2024, 13:55 IST
ps5 pro
PS5 Pro offers a slew of upgrades over the PS5, but it may not be for everyone. (Sony)

Sony revealed the PS5 Pro to the public earlier this week, featuring an all-new GPU, a 2TB SSD, AI-powered upscaling, and a significantly higher price tag of $699 (around 60,000). This price has divided gamers, raising the question of whether the PS5 Pro is worth the extra money compared to the base PS5 console, which costs $499, or 54,990 in India. As it stands, the PS5 Pro is a mid-cycle refresh, similar to how the PS4 Pro was to the PS4 Slim, and it is being introduced to address the growing demand for enhanced performance—high frame rates while maintaining graphical fidelity. Sony claims that this is precisely what the PS5 Pro offers, but the console comes with several other features. Read on to determine if spending an additional $699 on the PS5 Pro makes sense.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 16 follows Google Pixel 9's lead with vibrant colours

PS5 Pro For $699: Are You Getting Your Money's Worth?

The PS5 delivers impressive visuals for a console priced at 54,990, and if you were to build a PC around this price, you'd be disappointed with the performance—it cannot sustain the same level of performance, even four years after the PS5's launch. This highlights the value for money that the PS5 offers. However, for enthusiasts, having the best of both worlds—performance and visuals—is crucial, and that's where the PS5 Pro comes in. 

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
41% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹88,999₹149,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹143,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,998₹119,999
Buy now

Simply put, the PS5 typically offers two gameplay modes: Performance or Fidelity. Most players choose the Performance mode for higher frame rates, but this lowers the resolution and makes the visuals less striking. The PS5 Pro aims to change this by allowing players to enjoy popular games like The Last of Us Part IIRatchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and Hogwarts Legacy in Fidelity mode at 60fps. This is achievable thanks to the PS5 Pro's new GPU, which boasts 67% more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and features 28% faster memory. Additionally, Sony claims that ray tracing performance is now double or even triple that of the current PS5.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Sony is also introducing its own version of NVIDIA's DLSS, called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution. Sony asserts that this technology uses AI and machine learning to enhance visual detail by upscaling images. These features come with the PS5 Pro, and while they may not be essential for everyone, enthusiasts seeking the best possible experience with Sony's exclusives will certainly appreciate them.

Also Read: iOS 18 to bring Repair Assistant for iPhone users: What is it and how it works

PS5 Pro: These Reasons May Have Contributed to the Price Increase

At $699 without the disc drive, the PS5 Pro is an expensive console. However, considering factors such as inflation, rising manufacturing costs, and the underperformance of rivals like Microsoft, a price hike was anticipated. It is also worth noting that the Nintendo Switch 2 has not yet been released, which may have given Sony the leverage to set a higher price.

The backlash may also stem from past trends. For instance, the PS4 Pro launched at $400, the same price as the PS4, which was subsequently discounted. But that was eight years ago, and the tech landscape has significantly changed since then, with Sony leading in console sales and high manufacturing demand.

Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Know which Pro model is worth the hype

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 13:55 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for september 11: know how to get cuboot moon gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes gta trilogy on netflix games hits 36 million downloads, san andreas leads with 25.2 million- details the legend of zelda: echoes of wisdom is almost here – release date, gameplay, and more garena free fire max redeem codes for september 10: know steps to redeem codes 5 best cars in gta 5 story mode for free roam adventures red dead redemption 2: how rdr3 can elevate early 20th century tech in side quests red dead redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until september 2- details gta v tips: how to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more garena free fire max redeem codes for september 9: know the powers of new character lila
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 12: Know when to use grenades

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 12: Know when to use grenades
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is almost here – Release date, gameplay, and more
GTA Trilogy on Netflix Games hits 36 million downloads, San Andreas leads with 25.2 million- Details

GTA Trilogy on Netflix Games hits 36 million downloads, San Andreas leads with 25.2 million- Details
ps5 pro

Sony PS5 Pro launched with AI upscaling and powerful new GPU, but its price has shocked fans
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network

OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets