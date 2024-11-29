Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Steam Autumn Sale 2024: Huge discounts on popular games like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5, and more

Steam Autumn Sale 2024: Huge discounts on popular games like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5, and more

The Steam Autumn Sale is here, bringing huge discounts on popular games like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5, and more. Don’t miss these limited-time deals!

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 29 2024, 11:51 IST
Icon
Black Friday Sale 2024: BIG discounts on PS5 Slim, games, and accessories
Steam Autumn Sale 2024
1/5 PlayStation Black Friday sale offers in India: PS5 slim disc console reduced from 54,990 to 47,490, and the digital edition available for 37,490. (Sony)
image caption
2/5 PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2024:  DualSense controller in black and white is priced at 3,990, with other colours like blue are  available for 4,390. (Sony)
Steam Autumn Sale 2024
3/5 PS VR2 standalone model is on sale for 37,999, down from usual price of 57,999. (PlayStation)
Steam Autumn Sale 2024
4/5 Several popular games are discounted, including Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for 2,999, Gran Turismo 7 for 2,499, God of War Ragnarok for 2,499, and The Last of Us Part One Remake for 2,499. (PlayStation)
image caption
5/5 Other games on sale include Returnal, Demon's Souls, and Stellar Blade, with prices starting at 2,499 and Stellar Blade available for 3999. (Sony)
Steam Autumn Sale 2024
icon View all Images
Steam Autumn Sale is live and offering major discounts on top games like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5 and more. (Steam)

Steam has kicked off its highly anticipated Autumn Sale, offering substantial discounts across a wide range of games, from classic AAA titles to recent hits. Whether you're a fan of action-packed adventures, open-world exploration, or competitive shooters, there's something for everyone in this year's sale.

Running from November 27 until December 5, the Steam Autumn Sale includes discounts on several top-tier games such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto V, Far Cry 5, and many others. The sale also extends to hardware, with discounts on Steam Deck LCD units, although these offers are not available in India.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details

Also read: Comic Con 2024: Crunchyroll to bring solo leveling dome and Rana Daggubati for Delhi's anime fans

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Some of the most notable discounts in the Steam Autumn Sale include:

For those looking for even deeper savings, a “Deep Discounts” section has been set up, where you can find offers of up to 90 percent off. Some of the highlights from this collection include Psychonauts 2, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

Also read: GTA 6 fans speculate December 3 release date for second trailer after Rockstar Games latest post

However, not all new releases are part of the deal. Popular games like God of War Ragnarok and Black Myth: Wukong are excluded from the discounts this time.

In addition to the ongoing sale, Steam has opened voting for its 2024 Steam Awards. Players can cast their votes in categories such as Game of the Year, Better with Friends, and others until December 4. The winners will be announced on December 31, 2024, adding more excitement to the festive gaming season.

Also read: GTA 6 dev teases advanced tech, procedural generation for dynamic environments in upcoming open world game

With so many deals available, this is the perfect opportunity to expand your game library and enjoy some of the best titles at a fraction of the cost. Be sure to check out the full list of discounts before the sale ends on December 5.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Nov, 11:51 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Steam Autumn Sale 2024

Steam Autumn Sale 2024: Huge discounts on popular games like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5, and more
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans speculate December 3 release date for second trailer after Rockstar Games latest post
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29: OB47 Update rolling out soon

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29: OB47 Update rolling out soon
Comic Con 2024

Comic Con 2024: Crunchyroll to bring solo leveling dome and Rana Daggubati for Delhi's anime fans
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 28

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 28: How to grab exclusive rewards for free

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets