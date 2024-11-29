Steam Autumn Sale 2024: Huge discounts on popular games like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5, and more

Steam has kicked off its highly anticipated Autumn Sale, offering substantial discounts across a wide range of games, from classic AAA titles to recent hits. Whether you're a fan of action-packed adventures, open-world exploration, or competitive shooters, there's something for everyone in this year's sale.

Running from November 27 until December 5, the Steam Autumn Sale includes discounts on several top-tier games such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto V, Far Cry 5, and many others. The sale also extends to hardware, with discounts on Steam Deck LCD units, although these offers are not available in India.

Some of the most notable discounts in the Steam Autumn Sale include:

For those looking for even deeper savings, a “Deep Discounts” section has been set up, where you can find offers of up to 90 percent off. Some of the highlights from this collection include Psychonauts 2, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

However, not all new releases are part of the deal. Popular games like God of War Ragnarok and Black Myth: Wukong are excluded from the discounts this time.

In addition to the ongoing sale, Steam has opened voting for its 2024 Steam Awards. Players can cast their votes in categories such as Game of the Year, Better with Friends, and others until December 4. The winners will be announced on December 31, 2024, adding more excitement to the festive gaming season.

With so many deals available, this is the perfect opportunity to expand your game library and enjoy some of the best titles at a fraction of the cost. Be sure to check out the full list of discounts before the sale ends on December 5.