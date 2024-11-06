Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Steam launches new game recording tool: Capture, edit, and share gameplay easily without third-party apps

Steam launches new game recording tool: Capture, edit, and share gameplay easily without third-party apps

Steam’s game recording tool is now available to all players, offering a built-in way to capture, customise, and share gameplay without third-party apps.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 06 2024, 18:07 IST
Steam’s new game recording tool lets players easily capture and share gameplay without third-party apps. (Pexels)

Steam has rolled out its in-house game recording tool to all players, moving the feature out of beta and making it accessible to everyone. Until now, only users enrolled in the Steam beta program could try out the recording tool, but Valve's latest update now integrates it directly into the main Steam client. This new addition eliminates the need for third-party recording apps, offering a built-in way for users on PC, Mac, and Steam Deck to capture and share gameplay highlights with ease.

Customizable Recording Options

The new recording feature supports various customizations, enabling players to manually start recordings with a default hotkey (Ctrl + F11) or set up automatic recording. Steam's settings menu now includes a dedicated Game Recording tab, allowing users to adjust recording length, quality, and storage limits. This tool works with any game that supports Steam Overlay, broadening the options for capturing gameplay without additional software.

Compatibility Changes for Older Systems

With this update, Valve has also made changes to the Steam client's compatibility, officially discontinuing support for Windows 7 and 8, as well as older macOS versions (10.13 and 10.14). Players on unsupported systems will need to update to newer operating systems to continue using Steam.

The final release of Steam Game Recording arrives with enhancements developed during the beta period. Among these is a new Session View, which includes a manager for recordings and screenshots. This feature enables users to tag gameplay clips with game-specific markers, making it easier to locate highlights from their sessions. Steam has also introduced advanced export options and the ability to adjust settings on a per-game basis, offering more control over captured footage.

One notable feature of the recording tool is the ability to add timeline markers during gameplay, allowing players to pinpoint specific moments for later review. For games that support Steam's Timeline feature, markers are automatically added to recordings, highlighting key moments within the game session. Once recordings are complete, users can edit and share clips directly through Steam, simplifying the process of showcasing gameplay achievements with friends and the broader gaming community. 

This new tool enhances Steam's capabilities, aligning it with other recording solutions available on PC, like the Xbox Game Bar, Nvidia GeForce, and AMD's Adrenalin. By integrating this feature, Valve has further cemented Steam's role as an all-in-one platform for both playing and sharing gaming experiences.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 18:07 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets