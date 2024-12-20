Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Steam Winter Sale 2024: Unbeatable discounts on popular games and exciting new features await

Steam Winter Sale 2024: Unbeatable discounts on popular games and exciting new features await

The Steam Winter Sale 2024 is here, offering unbeatable discounts on top games. Don't miss out on incredible deals and exciting features this holiday season.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 20 2024, 16:30 IST
Icon
Black Friday Sale 2024: BIG discounts on PS5 Slim, games, and accessories
Steam Winter Sale 2024
1/5 PlayStation Black Friday sale offers in India: PS5 slim disc console reduced from 54,990 to 47,490, and the digital edition available for 37,490. (Sony)
image caption
2/5 PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2024:  DualSense controller in black and white is priced at 3,990, with other colours like blue are  available for 4,390. (Sony)
Steam Winter Sale 2024
3/5 PS VR2 standalone model is on sale for 37,999, down from usual price of 57,999. (PlayStation)
Steam Winter Sale 2024
4/5 Several popular games are discounted, including Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for 2,999, Gran Turismo 7 for 2,499, God of War Ragnarok for 2,499, and The Last of Us Part One Remake for 2,499. (PlayStation)
image caption
5/5 Other games on sale include Returnal, Demon's Souls, and Stellar Blade, with prices starting at 2,499 and Stellar Blade available for 3999. (Sony)
Steam Winter Sale 2024
icon View all Images
Steam Winter Sale 2024 is offering huge discounts on popular games, along with new features and rewards. (Steam)

The Steam Winter Sale 2024 has arrived, bringing massive discounts on thousands of games. This sale provides a chance for gamers to save big on a wide selection of titles, including recent releases and all-time favourites. In addition to discounts, the Steam Awards voting has started, allowing users to vote in 11 categories for their favourite games. Voting is open until December 31 at 11:30 PM IST (10 AM PST), and voters will receive a Steam Awards sticker as a reward. Winners will be announced shortly after voting ends.

This year's Winter Sale also introduces the Steam Replay feature, which offers a personalised summary of players' gaming activities throughout 2024. The Replay includes stats on playtime, achievements, and other metrics, providing a snapshot of gaming habits. Players can access their Steam Replay to explore their gaming journey in more detail.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Top 5 video games to watch out for in 2025: From GTA 6, Assassin's Creed Shadows to Ghost of Yōtei and more

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Beyond discounts, Steam has added new features for players to enjoy. By completing the Discovery Queue, users can earn Winter Sale stickers, with three stickers available for each completed round. The Points Shop has also been updated, offering seasonal content such as a winter badge, themed items, and new profile backgrounds to customize user profiles.

Popular titles are available at reduced prices, including new games like Palworld, Balatro, and Warhammer Space Marine 2, as well as classics such as Elden Ring and Hades. The sale features a broad selection of games, from indie titles to AAA hits, making it the perfect time to stock up on games for yourself or to buy gifts for fellow gamers.

Also read: PlayStation and AMD join forces to immerse gaming with AI-driven graphics and gameplay across platforms

The Steam Winter Sale started on December 19 and will continue until January 2, 2025, at 11:30 PM IST (10 AM PST).

Top Deals in the Steam Winter Sale 2024:

  • Assassin's Creed Mirage – Rs. 999 (60% off)
  • Hogwarts Legacy – Rs. 999 (75% off)
  • FC 25 – Rs. 1,599 (60% off)
  • Street Fighter 6 – Rs. 1,999 (50% off)
  • Warhammer Space Marine 2 – Rs. 2,099 (25% off)
  • Palworld – Rs. 975 (25% off)
  • Ghost of Tsushima – Rs. 3,199 (20% off)
  • Baldur's Gate 3 – Rs. 2,399 (20% off)

Also read: GTA 3 and GTA Vice City no longer available on Netflix Games: Here's what gamers need to know

  • Elden Ring – Rs. 2,159 (40% off)
  • Tekken 8 – Rs. 2,099 (50% off)
  • F1 24 – Rs. 1,049 (70% off)
  • WWE 2K24 – Rs. 1,121 (67% off)
  • The Crew Motorfest – Rs. 1,049 (70% off)
  • Ready or Not – Rs. 997 (50% off)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 – Rs. 1,349 (55% off)
  • Hades – Rs. 440 (60% off)

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Dec, 16:29 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rockstar Games

GTA 6 actor hints at possible release date and role involvement, teases exciting updates for 2025
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 20: 3 tips for accurate headshots

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 20: 3 tips for accurate headshots
Top 5 video games to watch out for in 2025

Top 5 video games to watch out for in 2025: From GTA 6, Assassin’s Creed Shadows to Ghost of Yōtei and more
PlayStation and AMD

PlayStation and AMD join forces to immerse gaming with AI-driven graphics and gameplay across platforms
Netflix Games

GTA 3 and GTA Vice City no longer available on Netflix Games: Here’s what gamers need to know

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets