Steam Winter Sale 2024: Unbeatable discounts on popular games and exciting new features await

The Steam Winter Sale 2024 has arrived, bringing massive discounts on thousands of games. This sale provides a chance for gamers to save big on a wide selection of titles, including recent releases and all-time favourites. In addition to discounts, the Steam Awards voting has started, allowing users to vote in 11 categories for their favourite games. Voting is open until December 31 at 11:30 PM IST (10 AM PST), and voters will receive a Steam Awards sticker as a reward. Winners will be announced shortly after voting ends.

This year's Winter Sale also introduces the Steam Replay feature, which offers a personalised summary of players' gaming activities throughout 2024. The Replay includes stats on playtime, achievements, and other metrics, providing a snapshot of gaming habits. Players can access their Steam Replay to explore their gaming journey in more detail.

Beyond discounts, Steam has added new features for players to enjoy. By completing the Discovery Queue, users can earn Winter Sale stickers, with three stickers available for each completed round. The Points Shop has also been updated, offering seasonal content such as a winter badge, themed items, and new profile backgrounds to customize user profiles.

Popular titles are available at reduced prices, including new games like Palworld, Balatro, and Warhammer Space Marine 2, as well as classics such as Elden Ring and Hades. The sale features a broad selection of games, from indie titles to AAA hits, making it the perfect time to stock up on games for yourself or to buy gifts for fellow gamers.

The Steam Winter Sale started on December 19 and will continue until January 2, 2025, at 11:30 PM IST (10 AM PST).

Top Deals in the Steam Winter Sale 2024:

Assassin's Creed Mirage – Rs. 999 (60% off)

Hogwarts Legacy – Rs. 999 (75% off)

FC 25 – Rs. 1,599 (60% off)

Street Fighter 6 – Rs. 1,999 (50% off)

Warhammer Space Marine 2 – Rs. 2,099 (25% off)

Palworld – Rs. 975 (25% off)

Ghost of Tsushima – Rs. 3,199 (20% off)

Baldur's Gate 3 – Rs. 2,399 (20% off)

