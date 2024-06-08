 Summer Game Fest 2024: Major game reveals, trailers, and updates announced for upcoming titles | Gaming News
Summer Game Fest 2024 unveiled a variety of game reveals, trailers, and updates, highlighting new titles like Lego Horizon Adventures, Quidditch Champions, and Star Wars Outlaws, with major releases and expansions announced.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 08 2024, 20:00 IST
Summer Game Fest 2024
Summer Game Fest 2024 concluded with major game reveals, updates, and trailers for various upcoming titles. (Epic Games)

The 2024 Summer Game Fest showcase concluded, featuring a range of game reveals, trailers, and updates. The two-hour event highlighted various titles, providing first looks at new games such as Lego Horizon Adventures, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, and projects from Blumhouse Games.

Lego Horizon Adventures Coming to PlayStation 5

The showcase opened with the reveal of Lego Horizon Adventures, showcasing Lego versions of Aloy and robot dinosaurs. The footage indicated a family-friendly adventure with co-op play and customization options. The game will be available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, Nintendo Switch, and PS5 this holiday season.

Quidditch Champions Launches This Year

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is set to release on September 3, 2024, for PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox. This game provides a new experience for fans following the release of Hogwarts Legacy.

No More Room in Hell Early Access Arrives This Halloween

No More Room in Hell 2 will launch its first-person shooter zombie gameplay in Early Access this Halloween. The trailer showcased combat, enemies, dismemberment mechanics, various weapons, and eight-player co-op in a replayable world.

Star Wars Outlaws Teaser Trailer Reveals More Gameplay

Ubisoft presented a new gameplay trailer for Star Wars Outlaws, its open-world Star Wars game. The trailer featured protagonist Kay Vess navigating through various locations. The game is expected to launch on August 30, with more details to be shared at the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event.

Sid Meier's Civilization VII Coming to Consoles in 2025

Firaxis Games and 2K announced that Sid Meier's Civilisation VII will be available for PC and consoles in 2025. A reveal trailer provided a preview, with a gameplay showcase planned for August.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Release Date Set for October

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero will release on October 11, 2024, for PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X | S. The game's footage showcased gameplay with characters like Goku, Frieza, Buu, and Vegeta. Pre-orders include early character unlocks.

Batman: Arkham Shadow Trailer Introduces Players to VR Gotham City

The Meta Quest 3-exclusive Batman: Arkham Shadow revealed new footage of a younger Batman facing new threats. The trailer introduced the Rat King as the main villain and included Easter Eggs referencing other Gotham criminals.

Street Fighter 6 Is Getting a Fatal Fury Crossover

Capcom announced new content for Street Fighter 6, including four new characters for Season 2. The new roster features a crossover with Fatal Fury, adding fighters Terry and Mai, alongside classic Street Fighter characters M. Bison and Elena. The content will roll out throughout the year.

Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind Reveals New Beat-em-Up Game

Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, an old-school-style beat-em-up game, was revealed. The game allows players to fight iconic villains as the original Rangers, switching between beat-em-up, FPS, and racing gameplay.

Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC Is Out Tomorrow

Remedy Entertainment announced that the first DLC for Alan Wake 2, Night Springs, will be available on June 8. The trailer featured Control's Jesse Faden, hinting at connections within the studio's game universe.

Valorant Is Coming to Consoles

Riot Games announced that Valorant will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. The game will support cross-progression, allowing players to retain their progress across platforms. A limited beta test begins on June 14, with a full console launch planned for the future.

First Published Date: 08 Jun, 20:00 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets