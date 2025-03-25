Take-Two takes down GTA 6 map mod in GTA 5 over copyright concerns, project abandoned

A modder who recreated the GTA 6 map in Grand Theft Auto 5 has halted the project following a takedown notice from Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games.

The modder, known as ‘Dark Space,' developed a free-to-download GTA 5 map using leaked coordinates and official trailer footage of GTA 6. He also uploaded gameplay videos showcasing the project on his YouTube channel, drawing attention from GTA fans eager to explore a fan-made version of the upcoming game's world.

GTA 6: Copyright Strike Leads to Project Shutdown

Last week, Dark Space received a copyright strike from YouTube after Take-Two filed a removal request. Multiple strikes could lead to the termination of a channel. In response, Dark Space removed all download links for his mod, even though Take-Two had not explicitly asked him to do so. He also released a video criticising the company's actions, suggesting that his recreation might have been too accurate.

In an interview with IGN, Dark Space acknowledged that he expected Take-Two's intervention. He noted that the mod was based on a community mapping project using leaked data, which may have spoiled the surprise of the official game world. While much of his work relied on trailer footage, he speculated that Take-Two viewed the project as a threat to its upcoming release.

Take-Two's Stance on Fan Mods

Dark Space has now abandoned the project entirely. He stated that continuing the mod would be pointless, given Take-Two's position. He also confirmed that he would avoid further GTA 5 mods related to GTA 6, considering the risks involved.

The shutdown has raised concerns that Take-Two may also target the larger GTA 6 community mapping project. The company has previously taken action against fan projects, including a mod that ported GTA Vice City into GTA 4.

A former Rockstar developer defended the company's approach, explaining that Take-Two aims to protect its business interests. He noted that mods replicating official content could interfere with potential remasters or upcoming releases, making their removal a strategic decision.