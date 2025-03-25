Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Take-Two takes down GTA 6 map mod in GTA 5 over copyright concerns, project abandoned

Take-Two takes down GTA 6 map mod in GTA 5 over copyright concerns, project abandoned

Take-Two has shut down a GTA 6 map mod for GTA 5. This move has sparked a debate about fan projects and copyright issues surrounding future game content.

By: HT TECH
Mar 25 2025, 07:54 IST
GTA 6 Trailer 2 launch: 5 Exciting revelations fans hope to see
1/6 New Vehicles Expected in GTA 6 Trailer 2: Rockstar Games may unveil new vehicles in GTA 6 Trailer 2. While the first trailer showed familiar models, the next trailer could introduce new cars, bikes, boats, and helicopters, along with returning vehicles from GTA Online. (Rockstar Games)
2/6 A Second City Might Appear: Fans anticipate the introduction of a second city in GTA 6. The game’s setting in the state of Leonida, along with leaks suggesting Port Gellhorn, could be confirmed in the upcoming trailer, expanding the game's map. (Rockstar Games)
3/6 Multiple Protagonists Confirmed: The game is expected to feature two protagonists, a male and a female, inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. This could mark the first time a female character takes the lead in the series, following the success of multiple protagonists in GTA 5. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 map mod
4/6 Lucia’s Partner’s Identity: The first GTA 6 trailer introduced Lucia, but her partner remained unnamed. Reports from development leaks suggest he might be Jason, and the next trailer could reveal his official name, clarifying the second playable character’s role. (Rockstar Games)
5/6 Potential Release Date: Currently, GTA 6 is slated for Fall 2025, but fans expect the next trailer to provide a more specific release date. Speculation includes a reveal during Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call on February 6, 2025. (Rockstar Games)
6/6 As the Fall 2025 release approaches, fans continue to speculate on details to be unveiled in GTA 6 trailer 2. Rockstar Games is expected to provide answers to long-awaited questions, fueling excitement for the game’s launch. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 map mod
Take-Two has shut down a GTA 6 map mod in GTA 5 over copyright issues. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)

A modder who recreated the GTA 6 map in Grand Theft Auto 5 has halted the project following a takedown notice from Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games.

The modder, known as ‘Dark Space,' developed a free-to-download GTA 5 map using leaked coordinates and official trailer footage of GTA 6. He also uploaded gameplay videos showcasing the project on his YouTube channel, drawing attention from GTA fans eager to explore a fan-made version of the upcoming game's world.

Also read: New God of War side-story set in Greek Mythology expected to be released later this year

GTA 6: Copyright Strike Leads to Project Shutdown

Last week, Dark Space received a copyright strike from YouTube after Take-Two filed a removal request. Multiple strikes could lead to the termination of a channel. In response, Dark Space removed all download links for his mod, even though Take-Two had not explicitly asked him to do so. He also released a video criticising the company's actions, suggesting that his recreation might have been too accurate.

In an interview with IGN, Dark Space acknowledged that he expected Take-Two's intervention. He noted that the mod was based on a community mapping project using leaked data, which may have spoiled the surprise of the official game world. While much of his work relied on trailer footage, he speculated that Take-Two viewed the project as a threat to its upcoming release.

Also read: GTA 6 delay could disrupt gaming industry, analyst warns some companies may struggle to survive

Take-Two's Stance on Fan Mods

Dark Space has now abandoned the project entirely. He stated that continuing the mod would be pointless, given Take-Two's position. He also confirmed that he would avoid further GTA 5 mods related to GTA 6, considering the risks involved.

The shutdown has raised concerns that Take-Two may also target the larger GTA 6 community mapping project. The company has previously taken action against fan projects, including a mod that ported GTA Vice City into GTA 4.

Also read: Epic Games Store now offers free Android games every week: Here's how to claim free title

A former Rockstar developer defended the company's approach, explaining that Take-Two aims to protect its business interests. He noted that mods replicating official content could interfere with potential remasters or upcoming releases, making their removal a strategic decision.

