 Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release

Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release

Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Dungeon & Fighter Mobile kept its spot as China’s top-grossing game despite the launch of a major rival from Genshin Impact studio Mihoyo Co., passing a key test of popularity in an intensely competitive market.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jul 09 2024, 10:20 IST
Tencent
Tencent in June became one of China’s best-performing stocks. It’s up 29% so far this year thanks to the strong debut of its latest blockbuster title, which was originally developed by Korean studio Nexon Co. (REUTERS)

Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s Dungeon & Fighter Mobile kept its spot as China's top-grossing game despite the launch of a major rival from Genshin Impact studio Mihoyo Co., passing a key test of popularity in an intensely competitive market.

Zenless Zone Zero brought in $3.4 million from iPhone players in China on July 4, falling shy of the $8.5 million spending in DnF Mobile, according to Sensor Tower data provided to Bloomberg News. Globally, ZZZ racked up $5.9 million on iOS and Google Play on its first day, and it topped the download charts in dozens of markets from the US to Japan and South Korea.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹114,900₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

Tencent's DnF Mobile was the first of a string of big summer releases in China's $40 billion-plus games market. Its resilience against Mihoyo's big debut bodes well for the online entertainment leader's prospects. Tencent has struggled for years to find the next big hit to augment or replace aging titles like Honor of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Tencent in June became one of China's best-performing stocks. It's up 29% so far this year thanks to the strong debut of its latest blockbuster title, which was originally developed by Korean studio Nexon Co.

“DnF Mobile's momentum is still going strong, but it's worth noting that ZZZ is a global, cross-platform play,” said Zeng Xiaofeng, Niko Partners analyst. Mihoyo is spreading its marketing internationally and across PC and console platforms alongside mobile, unlike Tencent with its narrow focus on smartphone players in China, he added. More tests of DnF Mobile's popularity are due in the coming weeks.

Hangzhou-based NetEase Inc. is slated to release the mobile version of its three-year-old action game Naraka: Bladepoint on July 25, and Tencent's similarly styled Breaking Dawn — an extension of the Honor of Kings franchise — is also expected to roll out later this month.

Mihoyo is among the world's fastest-growing gaming companies, riding its 2020 sensation Genshin Impact to quickly become one of China's leading creative studios alongside Tencent and NetEase. Its 2023 release, Honkai: Star Rail, also struck gold among anime enthusiasts worldwide, tapping into a burgeoning genre its older Chinese peers have yet to crack.

ZZZ is set in a post-apocalyptic world where players rotate a roster of three fighters to slay monsters. It marks Mihoyo's first attempt at a fast-paced hack-and-slash game, but still retains familiar Mihoyo hallmarks. ZZZ's art design is evocative of Mihoyo's prior work and its monetization system is centered around drawing up new characters. Producer Li Zhenyu, who started the project in 2020, drew inspiration from action and fighting classics like Dark Souls and Street Fighter, which he's played for over 2,000 hours, he said in a June interview with Famitsu.

Mihoyo started in 2011 as a student business project among three coders and gaming fanatics. The company now has 5,000 employees across places like Singapore, Japan and the US, according to its website. With next to no external funding, the studio has emerged as one of Tencent's most formidable rivals in China, leading a cadre of young firms in search of multiplatform hits with global appeal.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jul, 10:20 IST
Trending: gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for may 5: master survival in solo mode with 3 useful tips 5 best cars in gta 5 story mode for free roam adventures youtube and linkedin enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms gta 6 map may be nearly 3 times larger than grand theft auto 5: all details of the upcoming game wordle alternatives: play worldle, a geography spinoff of the popular word game how to get free fire free diamonds! no payment required battlegrounds mobile india launches crackdown against cheaters; know the penalty want to play wordle offline for free? do it this way on iphone and android wordle 250 answer sparks outrage! check out what the fuss is all about now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Tencent

Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release
YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms

YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms
Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release

Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release
GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences

GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences
Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Top 5 ways to become a pro player and dominate battlefield

Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Top 5 ways to become a pro player and dominate battlefield

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Check top tech deals of the Week
realme 11x 5G

6 top affordable smartphones in 2023: Samsung, iQOO, Redmi to realme, here is a budget-friendly list
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 starting soon: ASUS Vivobook Go 15, HP Laptop 15s and other PCs- See top deals on laptops

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 starting soon: ASUS Vivobook Go 15, HP Laptop 15s and other PCs- See top deals on laptops

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets