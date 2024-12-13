The Game Awards 2024: Astrobot wins Game of the Year – Check list of winners and major reveals
PlayStation's Astrobot, developed by Team Asobi, clinched Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024. Here's a look at the other winners and major announcements from the event.
To celebrate the best in movies, we have the Oscars. For music, there's the Grammys. And for games, we have The Game Awards. This year, at The Game Awards 2024, AstroBot took home the prestigious Game of the Year award. An exclusive for the PlayStation 5, AstroBot is a homage to PlayStation's rich history and showcases some of the finest platforming gaming has to offer. The title faced stiff competition, being nominated alongside other blockbusters such as Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Black Myth Wukong. Alongside the Game of the Year category, there were multiple other awards as well, celebrating the gaming industry. Here's the list of winners from the major categories.
The Game Awards 2024 Winners
- Game of the Year: Astrobot
- Best Game Direction: Astrobot
- Best Narrative: Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Best Art Direction: Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Best Music and Score: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Best Audio Design: Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Best Performance: Melina Juergens for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Best Mobile Game: Balatro
- Best RPG: Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Best Action Game: Black Myth Wukong
- Most Anticipated Game: GTA 6
Major Announcements At The Game Awards 2024
The Game Awards aren't just about celebrating the best in gaming; they're also a platform for showcasing what's to come. This year's awards brought plenty of surprises.
Naughty Dog, the creator of iconic franchises like The Last of Us, Uncharted, and Jak and Daxter, unveiled a brand-new IP called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.
CD Projekt Red showcased the highly anticipated The Witcher 4, a direct sequel to the previous Witcher games. Trailers for these games are already available.
Another major reveal was Elden Ring: The Nightreign, a standalone co-op spin-off.
It was also announced that The Last of Us Part II will be released on PC in April 2025, while Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to arrive on PC in January 2025. Additionally, Borderlands 4 was revealed, along with gameplay footage.
There were also nostalgia-inducing surprises. Turok is making a comeback as a co-op dinosaur-hunting game titled Turok Origins. The Ninja Gaiden franchise is also returning with Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound.
