Last year, Nintendo took the gaming world by storm with the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch. This year, there's more Zelda goodness coming your way in the form of a brand new 2D game calledThe Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Remember the The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake for the Nintendo Switch? It has the same vibe. So, while it may not be another Breath of the Wild-like mega open-world adventure, it will still scratch your Zelda itch. And, if you enjoyed Link's Awakening and its delightful art style, you're likely to appreciate Echoes of Wisdom as well.

Also Read: Sony PS5 Pro launched with AI upscaling and powerful new GPU, but its price has shocked fans

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Launch Date, Platforms

Nintendo has confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch console on September 26, 2024—which is just a few weeks away. It will retail for $59.99 in the US, but if you want to get it in India, you will need to buy it from offline retailers who import Nintendo games. If past experience is any indicator, expect to pay between ₹4,000 and ₹5,500 for it. Also, if you aren't aware, Nintendo doesn't have an official presence in India and has not officially launched the Nintendo Switch in the country; it is still sold in the market without warranty.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read: Apple Watch Ultra 3 missing from 2024 lineup for this reason; May launch in 2025

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – What to Expect, Gameplay

Right off the bat, if you are familiar with Link's Awakening on the Switch, you will feel right at home. However, there is one major change regarding the protagonist—no, it is not Link this time to save Hyrule; instead, Princess Zelda herself takes on the charge to save the world from the Still World, another realm where Hyrule's residents are being taken. Long-time Zelda fans will be pleased to find dungeons to explore and puzzles to solve. The game appears to blend elements from several recent titles, offering a refreshing take on the series. Zelda herself wields unique powers and can summon items, such as a trampoline, right in the middle of a dungeon. This feature is just one of many surprises in store.

Also Read: Google and Apple lose their court fights against the EU and owe billions in fines and taxes