Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News The Witcher 4 trailer premieres at The Game Awards 2024. It is packing one huge surprise

The Witcher 4 trailer premieres at The Game Awards 2024. It is packing one huge surprise

“There are no gods here. There are only monsters." The Witcher 4's first trailer is out, and it is packing a lot of action.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 13 2024, 14:14 IST
The Witcher 4 trailer premieres at The Game Awards 2024. It is packing one huge surprise
The Witcher 4 is under active development at CD Projekt Red (CD Projekt Red)

The Game Awards 2024 have just concluded, where AstroBot won Game of the Year. However, the Game Awards are not just about giving out rewards and celebrating the best in gaming; they are also about discovering what the gaming industry is building for the future. This year, we witnessed multiple major reveals, the highlight being the trailer for The Witcher 4. The game is set to be another major fantasy RPG in the series, and it has been confirmed that the title will indeed be called The Witcher 4. But there was one big surprise that fans may not have been expecting.

Also Read: Vivo X200 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Know which is the best flagship Pro model

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details

No More Geralt of Rivia; Ciri is Here

If you were anticipating Geralt to once again take the protagonist's role in The Witcher 4, there's both good and bad news: Ciri will be the lead character this time. This was confirmed in a six-minute trailer showcased during the Game Awards 2024. The trailer opens with a scene of a woman on the verge of being sacrificed in a dark ritual. The atmosphere is tense, and the woman appears terrified, awaiting her fate.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Suddenly, a Witcher enters the scene, and the big reveal unfolds—it's Ciri, arriving to rescue the woman. The trailer then transitions into a dramatic boss fight, with Ciri showcasing her skills and saving the woman. As Witcher-like as it gets.

“There are no gods here. There are only monsters,” Ciri says during the trailer's end. The trailer ends with the The Witcher 4 logo, officially confirming the game's title.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro design overhaul: Here's what we wish to see

Do We Have a Release Date?

As of now, there is no confirmed release window or timeframe for the game. CD Projekt Red has not shared any specific details. Additionally, there is no information about the platforms the game will be available on. However, if the game releases in the next three to four years, it's safe to assume that the game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC. The trailer also mentions that the trailer was pre-rendered using Unreal Engine 5, running on NVIDIA's unreleased GPU.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Dec, 14:14 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 secures ‘Most Anticipated Game’ title at The Game Awards 2024: Here’s what you need to know
The Game Awards 2024: Astrobot wins Game of the Year – Check list of winners and major reveals

The Game Awards 2024: Astrobot wins Game of the Year – Check list of winners and major reveals
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 13: Noble Top-Up event is here, check out latest rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 13: Noble Top-Up event is here, check out latest rewards
GTA 6

GTA 6 release date could be pushed to 2026, says insider amid growing speculation and uncertainty
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Pushpa 2 event Guide, know about all rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Pushpa 2 event Guide, know about all rewards

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets