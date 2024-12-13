The Witcher 4 trailer premieres at The Game Awards 2024. It is packing one huge surprise

The Game Awards 2024 have just concluded, where AstroBot won Game of the Year. However, the Game Awards are not just about giving out rewards and celebrating the best in gaming; they are also about discovering what the gaming industry is building for the future. This year, we witnessed multiple major reveals, the highlight being the trailer for The Witcher 4. The game is set to be another major fantasy RPG in the series, and it has been confirmed that the title will indeed be called The Witcher 4. But there was one big surprise that fans may not have been expecting.

Also Read: Vivo X200 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Know which is the best flagship Pro model

No More Geralt of Rivia; Ciri is Here

If you were anticipating Geralt to once again take the protagonist's role in The Witcher 4, there's both good and bad news: Ciri will be the lead character this time. This was confirmed in a six-minute trailer showcased during the Game Awards 2024. The trailer opens with a scene of a woman on the verge of being sacrificed in a dark ritual. The atmosphere is tense, and the woman appears terrified, awaiting her fate.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Suddenly, a Witcher enters the scene, and the big reveal unfolds—it's Ciri, arriving to rescue the woman. The trailer then transitions into a dramatic boss fight, with Ciri showcasing her skills and saving the woman. As Witcher-like as it gets.

“There are no gods here. There are only monsters,” Ciri says during the trailer's end. The trailer ends with the The Witcher 4 logo, officially confirming the game's title.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro design overhaul: Here's what we wish to see

Do We Have a Release Date?

As of now, there is no confirmed release window or timeframe for the game. CD Projekt Red has not shared any specific details. Additionally, there is no information about the platforms the game will be available on. However, if the game releases in the next three to four years, it's safe to assume that the game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC. The trailer also mentions that the trailer was pre-rendered using Unreal Engine 5, running on NVIDIA's unreleased GPU.