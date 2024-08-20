These iPhone users can play Fortnite again after 2020 ban—Here’s how

iPhone users worldwide who used to play Fortnite on their devices are well aware of the debacle that shook Epic Games when Apple delisted the immensely popular game from the App Store about four years ago. However, the game is now back for iPhone users in the EU, thanks to the Digital Markets Act.

Fortnite is a multiplayer battle royale-style game that has gained popularity due to its free-to-play model and engaging gameplay. Many streamers, including Ninja, have contributed to its widespread fame.

"We are really grateful to the European Commission for not only passing the DMA and enabling store competition, but also going in and robustly holding Apple and Google's feet to the fire to ensure that they can't just obstruct competition," Tim Sweeny, Epic's CEO told the media, as per Reuters. He added, “They were going to great efforts to slow us down, and tried to stop us several times, and the European Commission always stepped up and ensured that competitors were able to enter the market.”

Fortnite Is Back on iPhone Devices in the EU: How It Works

To play Fortnite on an iPhone, users in the EU must first install iOS 17.6 on their devices. They will then need to install the Epic Games Store, which was released on 16 August. Once you do that, Fortnite can be downloaded from the Epic Games Store on iPhone, for free.

To download the Epic Games Store, EU users can visit Epic's website.

Why Was Fortnite Removed from the Apple App Store?

For those unfamiliar, back in 2020, Apple accused Fortnite's developer, Epic Games, of attempting to bypass the 30% in-app purchase fee charged by Apple, leading the Cupertino tech giant to remove the game from the App Store. After both companies filed lawsuits against each other, a Supreme Court ruling in 2024 denied both Apple and Epic Games' appeals, ultimately ruling in Apple's favour. Epic Games filed lawsuits not only against Apple but also against Google. The lawsuit against Google was based on similar grounds, alleging that Google charged an exorbitant fee for in-app purchases made through the Google Play Store on Android devices.

