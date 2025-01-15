Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News This GTA series becomes 2024's most watched game on live streams ahead of GTA 6 release

This GTA series becomes 2024's most watched game on live streams ahead of GTA 6 release

GTA 5 was the most-streamed game of 2024, with viewers spending over 2 billion hours watching it. This shows its popularity remains strong even though GTA 6 is expected to be released soon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 15 2025, 10:53 IST
GTA 5 became 2024's most watched game across livestream platforms ahead of GTA 6 release. (Rockstar Games)

In 2024, Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) emerged as the most-watched game across all live-streaming platforms, even with the much-anticipated release of GTA 6 looming. The game's dominance in livestream hours showcases its enduring popularity, securing the top spot on platforms like Twitch and YouTube. Despite its age, with over 11 years since its release, GTA 5 continued to captivate a massive audience throughout 2024.

GTA 5: Impressive Growth in Viewership

According to analytics firm Stream Hatchet (via Rockstarintel), GTA 5 accumulated over 2 billion hours of watch time across all platforms in 2024. This marked a 21.3% increase compared to 2023, a remarkable achievement given the game's longstanding presence in the gaming world. No other title reached this level of viewership, placing GTA 5 firmly at the top of the rankings.

Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

For comparison, League of Legends, which secured second place, amassed 1.8 billion hours watched, experiencing a more modest year-over-year growth of 7.2%. Meanwhile, Valorant, another major title by Riot Games, dropped to third with 1.1 billion hours, showing a slight 6% decrease in viewership.

GTA 6 map may be bigger than expected, fan-made comparisons spark excitement ahead of release

December Viewership Highlights GTA 5's Dominance

December alone demonstrated the game's heightened popularity. Stream Hatchet reported that GTA 5 was the most-watched game that month, clocking in 189 million hours, a 36.9% increase from November. League of Legends followed with 113 million hours. While League of Legends held the top spot for much of the year, GTA 5 outperformed it in the final stretch.

Reports from StreamElements and Rainmaker.gg also show a strong upward trend for GTA 5's performance on Twitch. In 2023, GTA 5 ranked second on the platform with nearly 1.2 billion hours watched, trailing League of Legends. However, by 2024, the game surged past League of Legends, reaching 1.3 billion hours to become the most-watched game on Twitch from January to November.

GTA 6 leaked map hints at a massive open world with 500+ dynamic events and expansive features

As anticipation builds for the release of GTA 6, it's likely that GTA 5's livestream numbers will continue to grow. Popular streamer Kai Cenat, who claimed the title of the most-watched streamer of 2024, has already announced plans for a GTA 6 marathon on launch day, signalling even more excitement around the series.

First Published Date: 15 Jan, 10:53 IST
