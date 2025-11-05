Top 5 gaming monitors under 20000 you should consider

menu
Upgrade your gaming setup with the best monitors under 20,000. Discover options that bring smooth gameplay and vibrant visuals without breaking your budget.

By: HT TECH
Nov 05 2025
If you want to upgrade your gaming setup, starting with the monitor is a smart choice. Unlike other accessories, monitors are not frequently replaced, so picking the right one is important. With a budget of under 20,000, there are several options that offer excellent display performance and smooth gameplay. Here are the top gaming monitors currently available in this price range.

The LG UltraGear 24GS65F gaming monitor is a fantastic budget gaming monitor under Rs. 20,000 that balances performance and value. It features a 24-inch Full HD IPS display with a 180Hz refresh rate and a quick 1ms response time, which makes the gameplay in it ultra-smooth and responsive. With support for both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, screen tearing is minimised to enhance gaming immersion. It also includes HDR10 for enhanced visuals, although the contrast is limited. The monitor sports a sleek borderless design and an ergonomic stand with tilt, height, and pivot adjustments for comfort.

Pros
  • High refresh rate
  • Low input lag
  • Ergonomic stand
Cons
  • Some motion blur
  • No swivel adjustment
The Zebronics ZEB-IGM 101 is a 24-inch Full HD IPS gaming monitor designed for immersive play. It features a 1920x1080 resolution with 99% sRGB colour accuracy and up to 280 nits brightness, ensuring vibrant visuals. The monitor boasts a fast 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for smooth, lag-free gaming. It comes with HDR10 support, built-in speakers, adaptive sync tech, DisplayPort, HDMI, and an anti-glare screen, ideal for extended sessions under Rs. 20,000.

Pros
  • Anti-glare screen
  • Built-in speakers
  • High refresh rate
Cons
  • Higher response time
  • Limited stand adjustment
  • Basic build quality
The Lenovo Legion R25f-30 features a 24.5-inch Full HD VA panel with a 280Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 0.5ms MPRT response time, which delivers fast, stutter-free gaming. It covers 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 colour spaces with HDR10 support for vivid visuals. The monitor is equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium and dual 3W speakers, which give smooth gameplay with immersive sound. Its ergonomic stand supports tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments, which ensure comfort during long sessions.

Pros
  • Ultra-high refresh rate
  • Very low response time
  • Built-in speakers
Cons
  • VA panel contrast not ideal for dark rooms
  • No USB-C port
The BenQ ZOWIE XL2566X+ is designed for esports enthusiasts. It features a 24.1-inch Full HD display with an ultra-fast 400Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time for fluid, blur-free gameplay. It also features DyAc 2 technology for enhanced motion clarity, a shielding hood to minimise distractions, and an industrial-grade height adjustment mechanism. Additionally, it comes with a range of connectivity options, including three HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4. Thanks to its adaptive sync, flicker-free and low blue light features, this monitor is ideal for budget-conscious gamers seeking top-tier performance.

Pros
  • Ultra-high refresh rate
  • Excellent motion clarity with DyAc 2
  • Excellent motion clarity with DyAc 2
Cons
  • Expensive for budget segment
  • TN panel lacks wide viewing angles
  • TN panel lacks wide viewing angles
The ViewSonic VX2428 is a standout choice for gamers seeking a high-performance 24-inch gaming monitor under Rs. 20,000. With a vibrant Full HD IPS display, a fast 180Hz refresh rate, and a swift 0.5ms response time, it ensures smooth and immersive gameplay. With features such as AMD FreeSync Premium and ergonomic adjustments, it offers the perfect blend of performance and comfort. This makes it ideal for serious gamers looking for great value.

Pros
  • Smooth 180Hz refresh rate
  • Vibrant colors
  • Built-in speakers
Cons
  • No USB-C port
  • Limited HDR support
  • Speakers are basic
Top 3 features of the best gaming monitors

MonitorTop FeaturesIdeal for
LG UltraGear 24GS65F180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response, HDR10 supportCompetitive gamers and multimedia users
Zebronics ZEB-A24FHD165Hz refresh rate, IPS panel, built-in speakersBudget gamers and casual users
Lenovo Legion R25f-30280Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response, ergonomic standHigh-performance gaming sessions
BenQ ZOWIE XL2566X400Hz refresh rate, DyAc 2 motion clarity, industrial height adjustEsports and professional gamers
ViewSonic VX2428180Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response, vibrant IPS displayCasual and mid-level gamers

Factors to consider while buying a gaming monitor:

Refresh Rate: Higher refresh rates, like 144Hz or above, offer smoother gameplay.

Response Time: Lower response times (1-5ms) reduce motion blur and improve clarity.

Panel Type: IPS panels provide better colours and wider viewing angles; TN panels offer faster responses but limited colours.

Screen Size & Resolution: Usually, 24-27 inches with Full HD resolution suits most gamers.

Adaptive Sync: Support for FreeSync or G-Sync prevents screen tearing.

Ergonomics: Adjustable stands for tilt, height, and swivel enhance comfort.

Connectivity: Multiple input options like HDMI and DisplayPort increase versatility.

Brightness & Contrast: Important for visibility in different lighting; aim for at least 250 cd/m² brightness and good contrast.

FAQs

What is the ideal refresh rate for a budget gaming monitor?

A minimum of 75Hz is good, but 144Hz is better for smoother gameplay.

Are gaming monitors under 20,000 good for casual use?

Yes, they are suitable for both gaming and everyday tasks.

Can gaming monitors be used for daily tasks?

Absolutely, they work well for both gaming and regular computer use.

Do budget gaming monitors have adjustable stands?

Many offer tilt; some include height and swivel adjustments.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

