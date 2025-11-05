Top 5 gaming monitors under ₹20000 you should consider
Upgrade your gaming setup with the best monitors under ₹20,000. Discover options that bring smooth gameplay and vibrant visuals without breaking your budget.
If you want to upgrade your gaming setup, starting with the monitor is a smart choice. Unlike other accessories, monitors are not frequently replaced, so picking the right one is important. With a budget of under ₹20,000, there are several options that offer excellent display performance and smooth gameplay. Here are the top gaming monitors currently available in this price range.
The LG UltraGear 24GS65F gaming monitor is a fantastic budget gaming monitor under Rs. 20,000 that balances performance and value. It features a 24-inch Full HD IPS display with a 180Hz refresh rate and a quick 1ms response time, which makes the gameplay in it ultra-smooth and responsive. With support for both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, screen tearing is minimised to enhance gaming immersion. It also includes HDR10 for enhanced visuals, although the contrast is limited. The monitor sports a sleek borderless design and an ergonomic stand with tilt, height, and pivot adjustments for comfort.
- High refresh rate
- Low input lag
- Ergonomic stand
- Some motion blur
- No swivel adjustment
Display24-inch Full HD
Adaptive SyncNVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync
HDRHDR10 support
StandAdjustable height, tilt, pivot
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers find this monitor to be decent for work and gaming, with good colour accuracy and solid build quality.
Why choose this product?
This gaming monitor is ideal for those who want good colour accuracy, robust build quality and Full HD resolution for an exceptional gaming experience.
The Zebronics ZEB-IGM 101 is a 24-inch Full HD IPS gaming monitor designed for immersive play. It features a 1920x1080 resolution with 99% sRGB colour accuracy and up to 280 nits brightness, ensuring vibrant visuals. The monitor boasts a fast 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for smooth, lag-free gaming. It comes with HDR10 support, built-in speakers, adaptive sync tech, DisplayPort, HDMI, and an anti-glare screen, ideal for extended sessions under Rs. 20,000.
- Anti-glare screen
- Built-in speakers
- High refresh rate
- Higher response time
- Limited stand adjustment
- Basic build quality
Display25-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS panel
-
Display Refresh rate165Hz
PortsHDMI, DisplayPort, VGA
FeaturesAnti-glare coating, built-in speakers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this monitor offers good value for money, with decent picture quality and high resolution, and appreciate its colour accuracy, with one customer noting 99% sRGB coverage.
Why choose this product?
The monitor performs well for gaming and watching movies, and customers like its display customisation features, with one mentioning adjustable viewing angles.
The Lenovo Legion R25f-30 features a 24.5-inch Full HD VA panel with a 280Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 0.5ms MPRT response time, which delivers fast, stutter-free gaming. It covers 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 colour spaces with HDR10 support for vivid visuals. The monitor is equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium and dual 3W speakers, which give smooth gameplay with immersive sound. Its ergonomic stand supports tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments, which ensure comfort during long sessions.
- Ultra-high refresh rate
- Very low response time
- Built-in speakers
- VA panel contrast not ideal for dark rooms
- No USB-C port
Display25-inch Full HD (1920x1080) VA panel
HDRHDR10 support
-
Ports2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4
AudioDual 3W built-in speakers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users find the monitor offers good value for money and praise its build quality, with one noting it has no wobble.
Why choose this product?
The display provides accurate contrast and colour, and it's perfect for gaming, particularly competitive gaming.
The BenQ ZOWIE XL2566X+ is designed for esports enthusiasts. It features a 24.1-inch Full HD display with an ultra-fast 400Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time for fluid, blur-free gameplay. It also features DyAc 2 technology for enhanced motion clarity, a shielding hood to minimise distractions, and an industrial-grade height adjustment mechanism. Additionally, it comes with a range of connectivity options, including three HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4. Thanks to its adaptive sync, flicker-free and low blue light features, this monitor is ideal for budget-conscious gamers seeking top-tier performance.
- Ultra-high refresh rate
- Excellent motion clarity with DyAc 2
- Expensive for budget segment
- TN panel lacks wide viewing angles
Display24.1-inch
-
-
Number of HDMI Ports2
Voltage40 Volts
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers widely appreciate the BenQ XL2566X+ for its super-smooth 400Hz refresh rate and excellent motion clarity, making it a top choice for competitive gaming, though some note minor issues like light bleed.
Why choose this product?
The BenQ XL2566X+ offers an unmatched 400Hz refresh rate, exceptional motion clarity with DyAc 2 technology, and low input lag, making it perfect for competitive esports players seeking the fastest, smoothest gaming experience.
The ViewSonic VX2428 is a standout choice for gamers seeking a high-performance 24-inch gaming monitor under Rs. 20,000. With a vibrant Full HD IPS display, a fast 180Hz refresh rate, and a swift 0.5ms response time, it ensures smooth and immersive gameplay. With features such as AMD FreeSync Premium and ergonomic adjustments, it offers the perfect blend of performance and comfort. This makes it ideal for serious gamers looking for great value.
- Smooth 180Hz refresh rate
- Vibrant colors
- Built-in speakers
- No USB-C port
- Limited HDR support
- Speakers are basic
Display24-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS panel
-
Refresh rate180Hz
-
Ports2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort
FeaturesBorderless design, built-in speakers, anti-glare coating
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers on Amazon appreciate the ViewSonic VX2428 for its smooth 180Hz refresh rate and vibrant colours, praising its value for gaming. Some users also highlight its ergonomic design and reliable performance.
Why choose this product?
The ViewSonic VX2428 is known for its smooth 180Hz refresh rate, vibrant IPS display, and ergonomic features that enhance long gaming sessions, all at a budget-friendly price.
Top 3 features of the best gaming monitors
|Monitor
|Top Features
|Ideal for
|LG UltraGear 24GS65F
|180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response, HDR10 support
|Competitive gamers and multimedia users
|Zebronics ZEB-A24FHD
|165Hz refresh rate, IPS panel, built-in speakers
|Budget gamers and casual users
|Lenovo Legion R25f-30
|280Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response, ergonomic stand
|High-performance gaming sessions
|BenQ ZOWIE XL2566X
|400Hz refresh rate, DyAc 2 motion clarity, industrial height adjust
|Esports and professional gamers
|ViewSonic VX2428
|180Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response, vibrant IPS display
|Casual and mid-level gamers
Factors to consider while buying a gaming monitor:
Refresh Rate: Higher refresh rates, like 144Hz or above, offer smoother gameplay.
Response Time: Lower response times (1-5ms) reduce motion blur and improve clarity.
Panel Type: IPS panels provide better colours and wider viewing angles; TN panels offer faster responses but limited colours.
Screen Size & Resolution: Usually, 24-27 inches with Full HD resolution suits most gamers.
Adaptive Sync: Support for FreeSync or G-Sync prevents screen tearing.
Ergonomics: Adjustable stands for tilt, height, and swivel enhance comfort.
Connectivity: Multiple input options like HDMI and DisplayPort increase versatility.
Brightness & Contrast: Important for visibility in different lighting; aim for at least 250 cd/m² brightness and good contrast.
FAQs
Are gaming monitors under ₹20,000 good for casual use?
Can gaming monitors be used for daily tasks?
Do budget gaming monitors have adjustable stands?
