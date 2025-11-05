Top 5 gaming monitors under 20000 you should consider

If you want to upgrade your gaming setup, starting with the monitor is a smart choice. Unlike other accessories, monitors are not frequently replaced, so picking the right one is important. With a budget of under ₹20,000, there are several options that offer excellent display performance and smooth gameplay. Here are the top gaming monitors currently available in this price range.

List of Best Selling Products

B0DPQWPQN2-1

The LG UltraGear 24GS65F gaming monitor is a fantastic budget gaming monitor under Rs. 20,000 that balances performance and value. It features a 24-inch Full HD IPS display with a 180Hz refresh rate and a quick 1ms response time, which makes the gameplay in it ultra-smooth and responsive. With support for both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, screen tearing is minimised to enhance gaming immersion. It also includes HDR10 for enhanced visuals, although the contrast is limited. The monitor sports a sleek borderless design and an ergonomic stand with tilt, height, and pivot adjustments for comfort.

Rating NA out of 5 Price NA Product Name Brand Name Pros High refresh rate

High refresh rate Low input lag

Low input lag Ergonomic stand Cons Some motion blur

Some motion blur No swivel adjustment Specifications Display 24-inch Full HD

Adaptive Sync NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync

HDR HDR10 support

Stand Adjustable height, tilt, pivot

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find this monitor to be decent for work and gaming, with good colour accuracy and solid build quality.

Why choose this product?

This gaming monitor is ideal for those who want good colour accuracy, robust build quality and Full HD resolution for an exceptional gaming experience.

B0DCS6W7LP-2

The Zebronics ZEB-IGM 101 is a 24-inch Full HD IPS gaming monitor designed for immersive play. It features a 1920x1080 resolution with 99% sRGB colour accuracy and up to 280 nits brightness, ensuring vibrant visuals. The monitor boasts a fast 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for smooth, lag-free gaming. It comes with HDR10 support, built-in speakers, adaptive sync tech, DisplayPort, HDMI, and an anti-glare screen, ideal for extended sessions under Rs. 20,000.

Rating NA out of 5 Price NA Product Name Brand Name Pros Anti-glare screen

Anti-glare screen Built-in speakers

Built-in speakers High refresh rate Cons Higher response time

Higher response time Limited stand adjustment

Limited stand adjustment Basic build quality Specifications Display 25-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS panel

Display Refresh rate 165Hz

Ports HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA

Features Anti-glare coating, built-in speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this monitor offers good value for money, with decent picture quality and high resolution, and appreciate its colour accuracy, with one customer noting 99% sRGB coverage.

Why choose this product?

The monitor performs well for gaming and watching movies, and customers like its display customisation features, with one mentioning adjustable viewing angles.

B0CV4CTTY1-3

The Lenovo Legion R25f-30 features a 24.5-inch Full HD VA panel with a 280Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 0.5ms MPRT response time, which delivers fast, stutter-free gaming. It covers 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 colour spaces with HDR10 support for vivid visuals. The monitor is equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium and dual 3W speakers, which give smooth gameplay with immersive sound. Its ergonomic stand supports tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments, which ensure comfort during long sessions.

Rating NA out of 5 Price NA Product Name Brand Name Pros Ultra-high refresh rate

Ultra-high refresh rate Very low response time

Very low response time Built-in speakers Cons VA panel contrast not ideal for dark rooms

VA panel contrast not ideal for dark rooms No USB-C port Specifications Display 25-inch Full HD (1920x1080) VA panel

HDR HDR10 support

Ports 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4

Audio Dual 3W built-in speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find the monitor offers good value for money and praise its build quality, with one noting it has no wobble.

Why choose this product?

The display provides accurate contrast and colour, and it's perfect for gaming, particularly competitive gaming.

B0D5QX3LVV-4

The BenQ ZOWIE XL2566X+ is designed for esports enthusiasts. It features a 24.1-inch Full HD display with an ultra-fast 400Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time for fluid, blur-free gameplay. It also features DyAc 2 technology for enhanced motion clarity, a shielding hood to minimise distractions, and an industrial-grade height adjustment mechanism. Additionally, it comes with a range of connectivity options, including three HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4. Thanks to its adaptive sync, flicker-free and low blue light features, this monitor is ideal for budget-conscious gamers seeking top-tier performance.

Rating NA out of 5 Price NA Product Name Brand Name Pros Ultra-high refresh rate

Ultra-high refresh rate Excellent motion clarity with DyAc 2

Excellent motion clarity with DyAc 2 Excellent motion clarity with DyAc 2 Cons Expensive for budget segment

Expensive for budget segment TN panel lacks wide viewing angles

TN panel lacks wide viewing angles TN panel lacks wide viewing angles Specifications Display 24.1-inch

Computer Memory Type Computer Memory Type

Number of HDMI Ports 2

Voltage 40 Volts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers widely appreciate the BenQ XL2566X+ for its super-smooth 400Hz refresh rate and excellent motion clarity, making it a top choice for competitive gaming, though some note minor issues like light bleed.

Why choose this product?

The BenQ XL2566X+ offers an unmatched 400Hz refresh rate, exceptional motion clarity with DyAc 2 technology, and low input lag, making it perfect for competitive esports players seeking the fastest, smoothest gaming experience.

B0CWRXBH61-5

The ViewSonic VX2428 is a standout choice for gamers seeking a high-performance 24-inch gaming monitor under Rs. 20,000. With a vibrant Full HD IPS display, a fast 180Hz refresh rate, and a swift 0.5ms response time, it ensures smooth and immersive gameplay. With features such as AMD FreeSync Premium and ergonomic adjustments, it offers the perfect blend of performance and comfort. This makes it ideal for serious gamers looking for great value.

Rating NA out of 5 Price NA Product Name Brand Name Pros Smooth 180Hz refresh rate

Smooth 180Hz refresh rate Vibrant colors

Vibrant colors Built-in speakers Cons No USB-C port

No USB-C port Limited HDR support

Limited HDR support Speakers are basic Specifications Display 24-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS panel

Refresh rate 180Hz

Ports 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort

Features Borderless design, built-in speakers, anti-glare coating

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers on Amazon appreciate the ViewSonic VX2428 for its smooth 180Hz refresh rate and vibrant colours, praising its value for gaming. Some users also highlight its ergonomic design and reliable performance.

Why choose this product?

The ViewSonic VX2428 is known for its smooth 180Hz refresh rate, vibrant IPS display, and ergonomic features that enhance long gaming sessions, all at a budget-friendly price.

Top 3 features of the best gaming monitors

Monitor Top Features Ideal for LG UltraGear 24GS65F 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response, HDR10 support Competitive gamers and multimedia users Zebronics ZEB-A24FHD 165Hz refresh rate, IPS panel, built-in speakers Budget gamers and casual users Lenovo Legion R25f-30 280Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response, ergonomic stand High-performance gaming sessions BenQ ZOWIE XL2566X 400Hz refresh rate, DyAc 2 motion clarity, industrial height adjust Esports and professional gamers ViewSonic VX2428 180Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response, vibrant IPS display Casual and mid-level gamers

Factors to consider while buying a gaming monitor:

Refresh Rate: Higher refresh rates, like 144Hz or above, offer smoother gameplay.

Response Time: Lower response times (1-5ms) reduce motion blur and improve clarity.

Panel Type: IPS panels provide better colours and wider viewing angles; TN panels offer faster responses but limited colours.

Screen Size & Resolution: Usually, 24-27 inches with Full HD resolution suits most gamers.

Adaptive Sync: Support for FreeSync or G-Sync prevents screen tearing.

Ergonomics: Adjustable stands for tilt, height, and swivel enhance comfort.

Connectivity: Multiple input options like HDMI and DisplayPort increase versatility.

Brightness & Contrast: Important for visibility in different lighting; aim for at least 250 cd/m² brightness and good contrast.

FAQs What is the ideal refresh rate for a budget gaming monitor? A minimum of 75Hz is good, but 144Hz is better for smoother gameplay. Are gaming monitors under ₹ 20,000 good for casual use? Yes, they are suitable for both gaming and everyday tasks. Can gaming monitors be used for daily tasks? Absolutely, they work well for both gaming and regular computer use. Do budget gaming monitors have adjustable stands? Many offer tilt; some include height and swivel adjustments.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times Tech, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.