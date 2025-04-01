Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Top 5 must-play games launching in April 2025 for PS5, Xbox, and PC you can't miss

Top 5 must-play games launching in April 2025 for PS5, Xbox, and PC you can't miss

New games are arriving with thrilling adventures, intense battles, and high-speed action. From remasters to fresh releases, here are five must-play titles launching soon.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 01 2025, 15:35 IST
New games are arriving with thrilling adventures, intense battles, and exciting challenges for PS5, Xbox, and PC. (Pexels)

As spring sets in, the gaming calendar enters a phase of intense excitement, and April 2025 is no exception. Gamers can expect thrilling new titles for PS5, Xbox, and PC, with a mix of fresh adventures, remasters, and remakes. Whether you're into gripping action adventures, immersive RPGs, or high-speed racing, there's a game to match every taste. Here's a closer look at five of the most anticipated releases coming your way.

1. The Last of Us Part II Remastered for PC (April 8)

For PC players, The Last of Us Part II Remastered offers a refined way to experience the gripping continuation of Ellie's journey. This version features upgraded graphics, smoother frame rates, and additional content such as the roguelike No Return Mode and Lost Levels, which provide a glimpse into the game's early development. With the HBO series airing its second season, now is the perfect time to dive back into the world of post-apocalyptic survival.

2. South of Midnight (April 8)

From the creators of We Happy Few and Contrast, South of Midnight brings a dark Southern gothic action-adventure to life. Players take on the role of Hazel, a young woman wielding magic while hunting down supernatural creatures in an eerie, folklore-driven version of the Deep South. With fluid combat mechanics combining magic and melee, this game promises a mysterious and atmospheric journey into a haunted world.

3. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for PS5 (April 17)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle offers PS5 players the chance to embark on a thrilling treasure hunt alongside the iconic adventurer. Packed with crumbling ruins, puzzles, and bad guys to defeat, the game captures the spirit of the classic franchise. The mix of brawling, stealth, and environmental interaction will make fans feel like true adventurers, with enough content to keep completionists engaged for hours.

4. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (April 24)

In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, players explore a strange, dreamlike world where an evil painter has erased entire generations from existence every 33 years. This turn-based RPG introduces real-time combat elements, ensuring each battle is both intense and cinematic. As you journey through surreal landscapes, Clair Obscur challenges players with its rich narrative and immersive world, making it a must-play for RPG fans.

5. Forza Horizon 5 for PS5 (April 29)

Racing enthusiasts can look forward to Forza Horizon 5 arriving on PS5, offering an expansive open-world experience set in Mexico. From dense jungles to vast deserts, players can race through a stunningly detailed landscape, exploring every corner while driving a wide range of cars. Whether you're into high-speed street races or off-road challenges, this game delivers a thrilling driving experience on PS5.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 15:35 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets