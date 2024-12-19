Top 5 video games to watch out for in 2025: From GTA 6, Assassin’s Creed Shadows to Ghost of Yōtei and more

The gaming world is gearing up for a thrilling 2025 with a series of high-profile releases, including some long-awaited sequels. While Grand Theft Auto 6 is undoubtedly the most anticipated title, other major games like Assassin's Creed Shadows and Ghost of Yōtei promise to make their mark. Here's a look at the top five games to watch for in 2025.

1. Grand Theft Auto 6

After years of anticipation, Rockstar Games is finally set to release the next instalment of the Grand Theft Auto series. Set in the fictional state of Leonida, which includes Vice City, GTA 6 will feature an open world, a gripping storyline, and two main protagonists. Players will dive into chaotic adventures with a blend of dark humour, all while enjoying enhanced graphics and dynamic gameplay. The game is expected to be released in the second half of 2025.

Also read: PlayStation and AMD join forces to immerse gaming with AI-driven graphics and gameplay across platforms

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

2. Assassin's Creed Shadows

Ubisoft returns to the Assassin's Creed franchise with a fresh take set in 16th-century Japan. In Assassin's Creed Shadows, players will control two protagonists: Naoe, a female shinobi, and Yasuke, an African samurai. This dual-protagonist setup promises to deliver distinct abilities and unique storylines. Set against a historical backdrop, this game is expected to feature stealth-based gameplay and parkour moves. Assassin's Creed Shadows is set for release on February 14, 2025.

Also read: GTA 3 and GTA Vice City no longer available on Netflix Games: Here's what gamers need to know

3. Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country is a prequel to the first game in the series, set in post-WWII Eastern Europe. Players will step into the shoes of a young immigrant navigating the criminal underworld. With its combination of action, intrigue, and immersive storytelling, this game will capture the atmosphere of organised crime. Mafia: The Old Country is expected to be released in the third quarter of 2025.

4. Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding became an unexpected cult hit, thanks to its unique gameplay and surreal narrative. The upcoming sequel, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, will continue exploring themes of connection and isolation. Featuring returning characters and new faces, the game will once again challenge players with its unconventional mechanics. The release date for this title is still unannounced, but it is expected to drop in 2025.

Also read: GTA 6: Take-Two CEO hints at 'Breathtaking' experience; Fans anticipate long wait for release

5. Ghost of Yōtei

Following the success of Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yōtei takes players to the snow-covered mountains of Hokkaido. This action RPG will immerse players in a rich story based on local mythology, with intense samurai combat and mystical encounters. Set 329 years after Tsushima, players will control a new protagonist, Atsu, who will offer a different experience, including a new musical instrument and impactful story choices. The game is expected to be released in 2025, though the exact date is yet to be confirmed.

These upcoming releases promise to offer something for every type of gamer, from open-world chaos to immersive historical adventures.