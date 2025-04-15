Try these 5 Wordle-inspired games that add a twist to your daily Puzzle routine

If you're a Wordle fan looking to add some variety to your daily puzzle routine, there are plenty of exciting alternatives to explore. These games keep the basic concept intact but raise the stakes with additional challenges, such as multiple words to solve at once or unique twists on the familiar format. Whether you're in the mood for more words or a complete change in how you play, here's a roundup of 10 engaging games that will keep your mind sharp.

Antiwordle

In Antiwordle, you aim to avoid guessing the correct word. The game's objective is simple: guess as many times as possible without hitting the target word. Each letter turns different colours to guide your next move, with grey, yellow, and red indicating whether a letter is not in the word, must be used again, or is locked in its correct position. The challenge is to exhaust every possible letter without solving the puzzle.

Also read: Apple was on brink of crisis before Trump tariff concession

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Connections

Connections, a New York Times game, tests your word association skills. Players are tasked with grouping words into four sets of four, without making more than four mistakes. The game's difficulty ranges from yellow (easiest) to purple (hardest). It's similar to the BBC quiz show Only Connect, and you can play it online with a New York Times subscription.

Also read: 7 Most crazy GTA 5 PC mods to try now while you wait for GTA 6

Quartiles

Available to Apple News Plus subscribers, Quartiles is a word game for iOS users. You get 20 tiles, each with a letter, and must form the longest words possible. The most challenging words, called Quartiles, are four letters long. While the game can be tough, finding just one Quartile brings a satisfying feeling of accomplishment.

Lewdle

For those who enjoy a cheeky take on Wordle, Lewdle offers a daily puzzle with rude and vulgar words (though no slurs). The format follows the same grey, yellow, and green block system as Wordle. If you're not easily offended and enjoy a bit of humour, this game provides a fun twist on the traditional puzzle.

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2: Full list of exclusive games confirmed for 2025 and beyond release

Absurdle

Absurdle offers a unique challenge by acting as the "adversarial" version of Wordle. Instead of guiding you toward the correct word, Absurdle does everything it can to prevent you from guessing the solution. The secret word changes based on your guesses, making the game unpredictable and even more challenging.

These Wordle-inspired games each add a new layer of difficulty, making them great choices for those looking for a brain workout.