Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Siege X showcase: Date, time, and how to watch live broadcast

Ubisoft is set to reveal exciting new updates for Rainbow Six Siege with its upcoming Rainbow Six Siege X showcase. Here's everything you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 18 2025, 19:39 IST
Rainbow Six Siege X
Ubisoft will reveal significant updates for Rainbow Six Siege X during a live showcase on March 13. (@Rainbow6Game)

Ubisoft has confirmed the release date for its much-anticipated update to Rainbow Six Siege, known as Rainbow Six Siege X. The upcoming update will introduce significant gameplay changes, pushing the boundaries of tactical gameplay. A dedicated showcase event, scheduled for next month, will provide players with an in-depth look at these changes and offer details on what to expect from the game's future.

Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase Details

The Rainbow Six Siege X update will be unveiled during a live showcase on March 13. The event will take place at 5 pm GMT / 6 pm CET (10:30 pm IST), with a live broadcast from Atlanta, Georgia. The event promises to reveal the "evolutions" coming to the game and showcase what Ubisoft has been working on. This update is not a sequel but a substantial upgrade to the current game, introducing fresh content and deeper gameplay features to keep the community engaged.

Interactive Event for Players and Creators

Ubisoft plans to engage fans during the showcase, with an interactive event that will allow players and creators to explore the new changes. The developers have emphasised their commitment to enhancing Rainbow Six Siege through these updates, aiming to strengthen the game's position as a top-tier tactical first-person shooter. Ubisoft's team has been working diligently to deliver the biggest transformation in the game's history, with new gameplay elements set to refine the overall experience.

The announcement of Rainbow Six Siege X also marks a significant milestone for the game. Ubisoft is preparing a special event to celebrate Rainbow Six Siege's 10th anniversary, with exciting updates on the horizon. During a recent earnings call, the company hinted that its Montreal team is working on "something significant" to commemorate this achievement.

Since its release in 2015, Rainbow Six Siege has seen steady growth despite a slow start. Regular updates have helped build a dedicated player base, and in 2021, Ubisoft confirmed that the game had reached over 75 million registered players across all platforms. With anticipation building for the upcoming changes, Rainbow Six Siege X looks set to further strengthen the game's appeal to its loyal community.

First Published Date: 18 Feb, 19:39 IST
