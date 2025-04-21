Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News VALORANT Mobile pre-registration date is here: Know when and how to register

VALORANT Mobile pre-registration date is here: Know when and how to register

VALORANT Mobile is finally nearing its release, and eager players can now pre-register in China. Here's everything you need to know about signing up and what’s ahead.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 21 2025, 14:32 IST
VALORANT Mobile game pre-registrations
VALORANT Mobile game pre-registrations are now open in China. (@VALORANTde)

VALORANT Mobile has officially confirmed its pre-registration date, which has put an end to months of speculation. The game's anticipated launch is especially significant for mobile gamers who have been eager to experience the tactical shooter on handheld devices. The pre-registration announcement first came via the Huawei App Store in China, then the official X handle also confirmed the same on when players can sign up for early access.

Riot Games and LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS have partnered to bring VALORANT to mobile devices, adapting the popular PC game for smaller screens. The teams announced via social media, which has confirmed that VALORANT Mobile will first release in China. However, other countries' players will have to wait for the official worldwide launch.

How to Pre-Register for VALORANT Mobile

Players in China can now pre-register for VALORANT Mobile. To sign up, follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official website: valm.qq.com.
  2. Find the "预注册" (yù zhùcè) button to begin.
  3. Log in with your QQ account details. If you don't have one, you'll need to create an account.
  4. Follow the instructions given to complete the registration.
  5. Once registered, check for a confirmation message. You might also get an in-app notification within QQ.

VALORANT Mobile Global Launch: What You Need to Know

At present, there is no pre-registration window open for VALORANT Mobile fans outside China. Players outside of China cannot sign up through the Google Play Store or the App Store. To stay updated, follow VALORANT's official social media handles or keep an eye on news from Riot Games.

VALORANT Mobile: What to Expect

VALORANT Mobile promises to bring the tactical shooter experience from PC to smartphones. The upcoming mobile game will feature a redesigned user interface and new controls optimised for mobile gameplay. Advanced mechanics, like jump peeking, will be introduced in a training mode, which will allow players to practice without the risk of in-game harm.

Furthermore, the game will feature a replay system, which will enable players to review past matches for performance analysis or strategic improvement. This system also plays a role in reporting cheating and will help maintain fairness within the game.

Impact on Mobile Gaming and Esports

The launch of VALORANT Mobile could transform the mobile gaming landscape, especially for e-sports. Riot Games may elevate mobile esports by bringing the tactical gameplay of VALORANT to mobile, which may create a competitive environment similar to its PC counterpart.

First Published Date: 21 Apr, 14:31 IST
