 Valve collaborates with Rockstar Games to address GTA Online BattlEye issue on Steam Deck
Valve collaborates with Rockstar Games to address GTA Online BattlEye issue on Steam Deck

Valve and Rockstar Games are working together to fix the GTA Online BattlEye update issue that disrupted Steam Deck’s online multiplayer compatibility.

| Updated on: Sep 21 2024, 17:52 IST
Valve and Rockstar Games are working together to fix GTA Online's BattlEye issue on Steam Deck. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games implemented the BattlEye update for GTA Online on September 17, 2024, aimed at enhancing security against cheaters and hackers in multiplayer modes. However, this update led to the unfortunate consequence of removing online multiplayer support for Steam Deck users. In light of this, Rockstar has directed players to reach out to Valve for further assistance.

Valve Confirms Efforts to Resolve the Problem

On September 18, 2024, a Reddit user known as u/notjordansime reached out to Valve's Steam Support to inquire about the compatibility of GTA Online with Steam Deck following the BattlEye update. They shared their experience, stating that Valve confirmed they are actively collaborating with Rockstar Games to resolve the issue.

According to the Reddit post, the user expressed confusion over the game's “Playable” status on Steam Deck, given that many features became inaccessible after the update. They argued that this designation misled players, raising concerns about the game's compatibility. Their request highlighted the frustration experienced by Steam Deck users who rely on the platform for their gaming needs.

In response, Valve acknowledged the concerns and expressed empathy toward affected players. The support team stated, "I am sorry to hear about the issues that you are experiencing with Grand Theft Auto 5. We understand that it is frustrating for the users who purchased this game. We are currently working with Rockstar Games to find a fix." Although this statement does not assure a resolution, it indicates that Valve is taking the matter seriously and is pursuing a collaborative solution with Rockstar.

Additional Issues With the BattlEye Update

Besides the Steam Deck issue, other problems associated with the BattlEye update have emerged. Rockstar has officially recognized additional compatibility challenges on its support page. Specifically, players using ReShade or Special_K graphics mods have reported functionality issues with BattlEye. Similarly, conflicts with AVG and Trend Micro anti-virus software can hinder the proper operation of the anti-cheat system.

Rockstar is committed to addressing these problems swiftly, but the resolution of the Steam Deck issue will require concerted efforts between Valve and Rockstar Games. Players remain hopeful for a timely fix that would restore access to GTA Online on the handheld device.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets