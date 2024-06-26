 What is Fortnite Reload and how is it different from the Battle Royale mode of the game: All details | Gaming News
What is Fortnite Reload and how is it different from the Battle Royale mode of the game: All details

Epic Games has launched a brand-new mode for Fortnite called Reload. Here's what it is and how it differs from the battle royale.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jun 26 2024, 14:40 IST
Fortnite Reload
Fortnite Reload (Epic Games)

Fortnite Reload is a brand-new mode for Fortnite catering to players who want a fast-paced action game. The game mode features a new map composed of legacy POIs like Tilted Towers, Retail Row, and Pleasant Park. It is played with a four-man squad and allows the reboot of every squadmate as long as one of them remains. This feature, however, is limited to the early and mid-game and is removed in the hectic end-game. Available in both zero build and build modes, it is slowly getting popular. 

What is different from the battle royale mode?

1. The map is much tighter and smaller, allowing for more action. Land at Tilted Towers for the most hectic engagements.

2. The mode gives players the ability to play aggressively, which is often not possible in the survival-based battle royale mode.

3. The OG map and weapons bring nostalgic gameplay that all Fortnite players love.

4. The Reload mode, unlike battle royale, gives players a chance to keep playing the match if they are eliminated, as long as one squadmate stays standing. Reboot can also be initiated in the battle royale mode, but it requires the teammate to collect the reboot card and manually do it through a reboot van.

5. The strategies in Reload mode will be significantly different and require you to adjust your cautious battle royale playstyle. Always ensure the last player remains standing so the team can keep rebooting.

Fortnite Reload availability 

Fortnite Reload is available for free for the PlayStation 5, the PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One series, PC (Steam and Epic Game Store), Nintendo Switch and Android. It was released on June 22, and those interested can just update Fortnite on their platform of choice and start playing. 

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 14:39 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets