WWE 2K25 drops MyUniverse mode show intros, leaves future return possibility open for updates

WWE 2K25 will skip fan-favourite show intro cutscenes in MyUniverse mode, leaving fans disappointed. Here’s what you need to know about this surprising change.

| Updated on: Feb 24 2025, 18:47 IST
WWE 2K25
WWE 2K25 will not include show intro cutscenes in MyUniverse mode which has disappointed longtime fans. (Stream)

WWE 2K25 will not be bringing back the beloved show intro cutscenes from the MyUniverse mode. While fans have eagerly anticipated updates about the upcoming release, recent announcements have highlighted several additions, along with the removal of this popular feature.

New Features and Additions in WWE 2K25

Over the past few weeks, details about WWE 2K25 have been revealed through various channels, including WWE programs. The official cover art was unveiled by Paul Heyman on Raw, and playable character stats have been shared during matches, generating excitement among fans.

The new entry in the WWE 2K franchise is introducing several changes and additions, including the return of intergender matches and chain wrestling, which were previously missing from the series. Additionally, WWE 2K25 will feature a new mode called The Island, a free-roaming multiplayer experience. This mode will allow up to 50 players to explore locations inspired by iconic WWE figures like Roman Reigns and The Undertaker.

Show Intros Removed from MyUniverse Mode

Despite these exciting updates, WWE 2K25 will not feature the show intros in the MyUniverse mode. Bryan Williams, a developer at Visual Concepts, recently discussed the changes to the game, stating that the team considered bringing back old fan-favorite features. However, they determined that some players found these intros repetitive. While the intro cutscenes, which included pre-show pyro and music, were popular for enhancing the authenticity of the Universe mode, they will not be making a return this year. Williams did, however, leave the possibility open for future updates.

Fans React to the Decision

In past instalments, the intro sequences helped the mode feel more immersive and distinct from a simple exhibition. Fans on platforms like Reddit's r/WWEGames have expressed disappointment over the decision, suggesting that the option to enable or disable the intros could have satisfied both camps.

WWE 2K24 also excluded the show intros, which upset many long-time players who cherished this feature. While the removal of the intros may not sit well with everyone, future updates and downloadable content for WWE 2K25 may bring them back if there is enough demand. The game is set to launch on March 14, coinciding with the build-up to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, and it remains to be seen if the decision will affect the game's reception.

First Published Date: 24 Feb, 18:47 IST
