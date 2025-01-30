WWE 2K25 launching soon for PS5 and more: Price in India, release date, platforms, and everything new

WWE games are always highly sought after by professional wrestling fans, and now we finally have confirmation that WWE 2K25 will be the next official game in the franchise. The reveal includes most details about the game, including the release date, the various editions you can get, and, of course, the cover star being Roman Reigns, the Tribal Chief. There is also information about a brand-new online mode and The Showcase mode featuring The Bloodline. Here are all the details you need to know about WWE 2K25.

WWE 2K25: Release Date, Platforms, And Price

WWE 2K25 will be released worldwide on 14 March 2025, including in India. If you buy the Deadman Edition or The Bloodline Edition of the game, you will be eligible to play the game seven days early on 7 March.

Coming to the cost, the WWE 2K25 Standard Edition is priced at ₹4,999 on both PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, while on PC, it costs ₹3,429. As for the WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition, it is priced at ₹5,699 on PC and ₹7,499 on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. Finally, the top-end edition, WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Edition, costs ₹7,499 on PC and ₹9,749 on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. There are also various pre-order bonuses that you can expect as well.

WWE 2K25: What's New

Starting with the cover star, the man on the cover of WWE 2K25 is none other than Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns has dominated the WWE landscape for the past decade or so, and he rightfully deserves his place as the cover star of WWE 2K25. Having lost to Cody Rhodes last year at WrestleMania 40, ending a historic championship reign, his legacy still continues in the game.

As for the roster, WWE says the game will feature a lineup of over 300 current WWE Superstars, Legends, and Hall of Famers. Intergender wrestling also makes its debut this time, allowing for mixed-gender matches in the game. WWE fans can also get a new unified MyRISE storyline with more characters, unlockable arenas, and new content. MyGM mode can also be played online with four-player online multiplayer, making the experience even more competitive.

There is also going to be a new open-world mode called The Island, which is exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. This mode allows players to compete with each other in various challenges. To succeed, players must impress Roman Reigns, the original Tribal Chief.

Coming to The Showcase mode, this time it features The Bloodline story and is going to be hosted by Paul Heyman. The mode celebrates various moments from the iconic WWE wrestling family, The Bloodline, featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, Jacob Fatu, and more.

As for Universe mode, users can expect the return of promos, which now include new prototypes, different outcomes, new cutscenes, and branching storylines, making the mode even more dynamic and immersive.

