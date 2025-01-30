Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News WWE 2K25 launching soon for PS5 and more: Price in India, release date, platforms, and everything new

WWE 2K25 launching soon for PS5 and more: Price in India, release date, platforms, and everything new

WWE 2K25 releases on March 14 for the PS5, PC, and the Xbox Series X/S. Here are all the details you need to know, including price, game modes and more.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jan 30 2025, 12:34 IST
WWE 2K25 launching soon for PS5 and more: Price in India, release date, platforms, and everything new
WWE 2K25 features Roman Reigns as the cover star. (2K)

WWE games are always highly sought after by professional wrestling fans, and now we finally have confirmation that WWE 2K25 will be the next official game in the franchise. The reveal includes most details about the game, including the release date, the various editions you can get, and, of course, the cover star being Roman Reigns, the Tribal Chief. There is also information about a brand-new online mode and The Showcase mode featuring The Bloodline. Here are all the details you need to know about WWE 2K25.

Also Read: GTA 6 release date leaked, sparks speculation as fans await Rockstar's official announcement

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
7% OFF
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹94,999Original price:₹101,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

WWE 2K25: Release Date, Platforms, And Price

WWE 2K25 will be released worldwide on 14 March 2025, including in India. If you buy the Deadman Edition or The Bloodline Edition of the game, you will be eligible to play the game seven days early on 7 March.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Coming to the cost, the WWE 2K25 Standard Edition is priced at 4,999 on both PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, while on PC, it costs 3,429. As for the WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition, it is priced at 5,699 on PC and 7,499 on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. Finally, the top-end edition, WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Edition, costs 7,499 on PC and 9,749 on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. There are also various pre-order bonuses that you can expect as well.

WWE 2K25: What's New

Starting with the cover star, the man on the cover of WWE 2K25 is none other than Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns has dominated the WWE landscape for the past decade or so, and he rightfully deserves his place as the cover star of WWE 2K25. Having lost to Cody Rhodes last year at WrestleMania 40, ending a historic championship reign, his legacy still continues in the game.

As for the roster, WWE says the game will feature a lineup of over 300 current WWE Superstars, Legends, and Hall of Famers. Intergender wrestling also makes its debut this time, allowing for mixed-gender matches in the game. WWE fans can also get a new unified MyRISE storyline with more characters, unlockable arenas, and new content. MyGM mode can also be played online with four-player online multiplayer, making the experience even more competitive.

There is also going to be a new open-world mode called The Island, which is exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. This mode allows players to compete with each other in various challenges. To succeed, players must impress Roman Reigns, the original Tribal Chief.

Coming to The Showcase mode, this time it features The Bloodline story and is going to be hosted by Paul Heyman. The mode celebrates various moments from the iconic WWE wrestling family, The Bloodline, featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, Jacob Fatu, and more.

As for Universe mode, users can expect the return of promos, which now include new prototypes, different outcomes, new cutscenes, and branching storylines, making the mode even more dynamic and immersive.

Also Read: iPhone 16 price dropped by 12% on Flipkart, but this bank offer will save more money

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Jan, 12:34 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 release date

GTA 6 release date leaked, sparks speculation as fans await Rockstar's official announcement
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans expect major announcement on January 30 as speculation grows over release date reveal
Nintendo Switch 2

Microsoft to bring Xbox titles to Nintendo Switch 2, including Halo and Call of Duty: Report
GTA 6 meme

GTA 6 meme featuring AI Trump executive order sparks online frenzy with viral video - All details
Epic Games mobile store

Epic Games mobile store expands with new third-party titles, free games, and exciting features- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets