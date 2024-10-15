Xbox Cloud Gaming to allow users to stream personal game libraries starting next month- Details

Microsoft is rolling out a new feature for Xbox Cloud Gaming, allowing players to stream their own game libraries. This marks a significant shift in its cloud platform, with the company seeding hints of this update through recent developments. A developer working on the Better xCloud script revealed that Microsoft has already integrated this feature into the cloud gaming infrastructure.

Rollout to Xbox Insiders

The feature, expected to launch for Xbox Insiders in November, will enable users to stream games they already own to devices like mobile phones and Amazon Fire TV sticks. This aligns with Microsoft's ongoing efforts under Project Lapland to upgrade its cloud gaming servers to support a vast range of games.

Initially, this new capability will only be available to Xbox Insiders, with further expansion planned for a broader audience as the beta phase progresses. Microsoft's long-term goal is to make nearly every game in its ecosystem streamable, offering users more flexibility in accessing their game libraries remotely.

New App Features and Legal Developments

The timing of this release is notable, as Microsoft is also preparing to allow game purchases through its Xbox mobile app on Android in the U.S. This update coincides with a recent court ruling requiring Google to end its Play Store billing system for apps starting in November.

Sarah Bond, Xbox President, confirmed that players will soon be able to purchase and stream Xbox games directly from the Xbox app on Android. Originally, the idea of streaming personal game libraries was part of Project xCloud at its 2020 launch, but this plan was delayed due to the technical challenges of hosting a much larger catalogue of games compared to Xbox Game Pass. Licensing restrictions and publisher agreements continue to limit some games from being included in this service.