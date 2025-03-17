Xbox controller to get new ways to type, navigate and more on Windows 11 PC in upcoming feature update

Microsoft is set to introduce a new feature in Windows 11 that will allow users to type and navigate on their PC using an Xbox controller. This functionality is part of the upcoming update, Windows 11 Build 22631.5116, which is already available to Windows Insiders and will soon reach all eligible PCs.

Xbox Controller with Keyboard Navigation

With this update, the Xbox controller will become a tool for controlling the on-screen keyboard. It will enable users to type and move through the interface with ease. For example, the X button can now act as a backspace, and the Y button will function as a spacebar. Additionally, the on-screen keyboard layout will adjust when a controller is detected, aligning the keys vertically to simplify navigation.

Alongside this feature, the latest Insider build of Windows 11 includes enhancements to File Explorer, a new settings homepage for commercial PCs, and several bug fixes.

Microsoft initially began testing this feature in October 2024 but temporarily disabled it in later builds. There are speculations that the feature aims to optimise Windows 11 for a new Xbox gaming handheld, codenamed "Project Kennan," which is being co-developed by ASUS. The handheld, expected to launch this year, will feature an AMD Ryzen APU and could start at a price of $499.

Copilot for Gaming to Assist Xbox Players

In addition to the Xbox controller improvements, Microsoft is also working on an AI-powered assistant for Xbox gamers called Copilot for Gaming. This assistant will help players by providing tutorials and in-game guidance and even executing tasks like installing or updating games. The new feature can understand natural language commands, such as asking it to install a game or check for updates. Initially, Copilot for Gaming will be available on smartphones, and Xbox Insiders will have early access.

Fatima Kardar, Xbox Corporate Vice President of Gaming AI, shared that the assistant will offer a personalised experience, adapting to players' preferences. It will help users set up games, suggest new titles, provide assistance during gameplay, and facilitate social connections. Copilot for Gaming is designed to make the gaming experience more seamless by responding to the unique needs of each player.